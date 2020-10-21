It was a snowy afternoon, but not for the Hi-Liner Volleyball team, who were warm in the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The team faced off against the Fargo South Bruins in a rescheduled game from earlier in the season.
The Bruins had the first serve, and eventually, the first point, however it wasn’t long before Senior Lexi Leroux was able to serve five times in a row, due to a five-point streak by the Hi-Liners.
