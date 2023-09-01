Valley City opened Eastern Dakota Conference play with a win over Devils Lake on the road in volleyball. The Hi-Liners won in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18.
In the first set, the Hi-Liners jumped out to a 7-1 lead early and never gave up the lead. Devils Lake did get to within two points at 18-16 late in the set, but Valley City won the set 25-20.
In the second set, Devils Lake had the early momentum, jumping out to a 4-0 lead. Valley City finally got on the scoreboard on a kill by Kadie Kocka. The Firebirds biggest lead in the set was five at 7-2 and 8-3. The Hi-Liners would score five straight points to tie the set at 8. But Devils Lake would come right back and score the next three points to back up 11-8. The Hi-Lines would take the set thanks to a 17-7 run. They would tie the set at 13, then Kadie Kocka hit two straight serves aces to give Valley City a 15-13 lead on the way to a 25-18 win.
The third set was all Devils Lake. After the Hi-Liners grabbed a 3-2 lead, the Firebirds went on a 14-3 run to open up a 16-6 lead on the way to a 25-18 win sending the match to a fourth set.
In that fourth set, neither team could take control. Valley City was up early, 2-1. Devils Lake came back to go up 4-2 only to see the Hi-Liners go on a. 3-1 run to take a 7-5 lead. A kill by Hadley Thoreson gave Valley City a 6-5 lead. The two teams went back and forth from their with neither team taking more than a two point lead. There were eight ties in the set with the last one coming at 11. A service error by Devils Lake’s Lainy Hall started the Hi-Liners on a four point run to take a lead and never looked by on the way to a 25-18 win in the set and a 3-1 win overall.
Valley City was led by Jovi Borg with twelve kills and one service ace. Bailey Leroux had eleven kills, Kadie Kocka had nine kills with a game high three aces and Addy Kvilvang recorded six kills and an ace. Brynn Lueck, making her first varsity start had 19 set assists. Drew Potratz had 18 assists for the Hi-Liners. Valley City did not serve well hitting on 78 of 92 serves which is a 84.7 percent serve rate with six aces.