Valley City opened Eastern Dakota Conference play with a win over Devils Lake on the road in volleyball. The Hi-Liners won in four sets, 25-20, 25-18, 17-25, 25-18.

In the first set, the Hi-Liners jumped out to a 7-1 lead early and never gave up the lead. Devils Lake did get to within two points at 18-16 late in the set, but Valley City won the set 25-20.

