Hi-Liner Girls Varsity
Fargo North 55, Valley City 41
The game was a tale of runs and momentum But Fargo North would get the last run, a 14-2 run in the second half to open up a 13 point lead on and go on to defeat Valley City 55-41 in girls basketball Friday night at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
Grace Miller would hit a turnaround bucket inside to give North a 5-3 lead with 16:44 to go in the first half. Valley City would then go on a 14-1 run to open up a 17-6 lead midway through the first half. But back came Fargo North with a 17-4 run to take a 23-21 lead at halftime.
Hi-Liner Boys Varsity
Fargo North 83, Valley City 66
Carter Zeller led four Fargo North Spartans in double figures with 28 points and Jalen May had a double-double as the Spartans scored 52 second half points for an 83-66 win over Valley City at the SpartanDome in Fargo,
May had 17 points and ten rebounds. Nathaniel Kallod had 14 points and five rebounds and Luke Loberg had 13 points.
Valley City is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Eastern Dakota Conference. They will host Fargo Davies in the home opener Tuesday night at the HAC. The junior varsity game is at 5:30 and the varsity is at 7:15.
