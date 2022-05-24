The regular track and field season concluded with the East Region Track and Field Meet in Grand Forks on May 21, and with that behind them, the Hi-Liners now have their sights set on the state meet.
A good number of athletes have qualified for state this year, with Greta Goven and Raegan Berg leading the way with the most different events they’ve qualified in (four apiece). Berg and Goven will be racing in the same events: the 800-meter run, the 1600-meter run, the 3200-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay.
Joining them on the 4x800 is Carly Goven, Sydnee Ingstad and Cadence Fetsch.
Karina Olson will be participating in the Long Jump.
AIden Jacobsen will be competing in the 4x100-meter relay and in the High Jump. Zach Sykora, Parker Jacobson, Evan Mielke and Treylan Cope will be taking part in the 4x100 Relay.
Austin Shape leads the pack for the boys, qualifying in the 4x100 Relay, in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
The state track and field meet is slated for this coming Saturday, May 28, and will be hosted in Bismarck.
Eastern Region Results:
Girls:
100-meters: Hadley Thoreson got a season record-setting time of 14.27. Cierra Pabst closed out with a time of 16.58.
200-meters: Hadley Thoreson clocked 30.25; Sydnee Ingstad got 30.47, a personal record; Cierra Pabst with 37.42.
800-meters: Greta Goven closed out with a 2:24 finishing time; Sydnee Ingstad got 2.41. Carly Goven clocked in at 2:43; Cadence Fetsch finished at 2:53.
1600 Meters: Reagan Berg set a new personal record at 5:19.77; Cadence Fetsch finished in 6:11.
3200 Meters: Greta Goven closes out at 12:24.76
Shot Put: Tyana Judd threw 26-05.00
Discus: Jovi Borg threw 69.05; Tyana Judd threw 65-09.
Javelin: Jodi Borg threw 102-03, a personal record. Carly Goven threw 71-03.
Long Jump: Jovi Borg jumped 13-07.5; Hadley Thoreson had the exact same result, setting a season record for herself.
Boys:
100-meters: Austin Shape finished in 11.56; Evan Mielke in 11.90; Parker Jacobson in 12.23.
200-meters: Austin Shape finished in 23.28; Evan Mielke set a new personal record with a 23.60 finish; Treylan Cope finished 25.08; Wyatt Friestad rounded them out at 25.53
1600-meters: Koltyn Grebel finishd at 4:55;Bryson Heck finished at 5:02; Connor Pfennig set a new personal record with a 5:10.80 finish; Corben Golovanoff finished at 5:12.
4x100 relay: Parker Jacobson, Evan Mielke, Aiden Jacobson and Austin Shape closed out at 45.65.
4x200 relay: Parker Jacobson, Evan Mielke, Treylan Cope and Austin Shape finished with a time of 1:34.67
4x800: Bryson Heck, Connon Pfennig, Corben Golovanoff and Koltyn Grebel finished in 9:18.
Shot Put: Arie Bratrund threw 40-06.; Dylan Hunt shot for 38.02
Discus: Scot Rohe threw 109-09; Dylant hunt 98; Arie Bratrund 77-05.
Javelin: Zachary Sykora threw 135-07; Dylan Hunt 107-07; Scot Rohde 99-11.
High Jump: Aiden Jacobson got a personal record with a 6-foot jump.