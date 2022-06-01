Thirteen athletes travel to compete at the state meet, some setting new school records. The Valley City High School Hi-Liners track and field season concluded with the state meet hosted in Bismarck on May 26-28 at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.
Freshman Greta Goven and sophomore Reagan Berg competed in the same four events: the 800-meter run, the 1600-meter run, the 3200-meter run and the 4x800-meter relay. Goven placed 6th in the 800-meter run with a finishing time of 2:20.68 moving her into 2nd place in the school records and leading the freshman record that was previously set back in 1985. Goven placed 14th in the 1600-meter run and 12th in the 3200-meter run setting a new personal record with a time of 12:00.49. Berg had a school and personal record setting run in the 1600-meter with a time of 5:18.22. The previous school record for that event was 41 years old. Berg finished 16th in the 800-meter run and 7th in the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:47.83 which was a new personal record. Goven and Berg were joined in the 4x800-meter relay by Carly Goven and Sydnee Ingstad finishing at 10:19.07.
Closing out the girls events, junior Karina Olson competed in long jump placing 6th in her flight and 13th overall with a jump measuring 16-03.00.
The boys were lead by Austin Shape who competed in three events at the state meet. Shape took 9th place in the 200-meter dash, and also set a school record with his new personal best at 22.31. Shape competed in the 100-meter dash, but unfortunately didn’t make finals.
The boys ran a 4x100 meter relay with Shape, Aiden Jacobson, Parker Jacobson, and Evan Mielke and finished with a time of 45.15.
The last boy to compete was Aiden Jacobson in high jump. Jacobson placed 5th overall jumping 6-00.00.