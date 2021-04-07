There are many athletic teams in the Valley City Public School system that contain dozens of talented, passionate, and motivated students and coaches. One of these teams just started their 2021 season, after being dormant for many months.
The VCHS Track and Field team currently has fifty-seven varsity athletes, including twelve seniors. These seniors are Jaden Compson, Jared Eggermont, Kael Grebel, Jocey Kriewald, Jaytan McConnaughey, Carson McGough, Julianne McPartland, Avery Murray, Olivia Olson, Luke Wendel, Daniel Wintch, and Peyton Zaun.
