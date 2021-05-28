Before the State-qualified Hi-Liner Track & Field athletes left on Thursday for the state meet in Bismarck, the team celebrated their accomplishments with an awards night. Honors were given out for EDC place winners and to individual team members who have had exceptional season in terms of spirit, improvement, dedication and value (See the award honorees in the full article with photos from Awards Night in your May 28th-30th Times-Record Weekend Edition).
VCHS Track & Field 2021 State Qualifiers
Girls
Reagan Berg – 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x800m
Greta Goven – 400m, 800m, 1600m, 4x800m
Avery Murray – 4x800m
Sydnee Ingstad – 4x800m
Olivia Olson – 4x100m, 100m, Pole Vault
Karina Olson – 4x100m, Long Jump
Jocey Kriewald – 4x100m, Triple Jump
Boys
Peyton Zaun – High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump
Jared Eggermont – 110m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles, 4x200m
Kael Grebel – Javelin
Austin Shape – 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x200m
Jaden Compson – 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x200m
Evan Mielke – 4x100m, 4x200m
Carter Borg – 4x100m
Carson McGough – Javelin
The State Track & Field Meet begins today (Friday, May 28th). Good Luck, Hi-Liners!
