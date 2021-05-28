Hi-Liner Track and Field Headed to State 2021

Before the State-qualified Hi-Liner Track & Field athletes left on Thursday for the state meet in Bismarck, the team celebrated their accomplishments with an awards night. Honors were given out for EDC place winners and to individual team members who have had exceptional season in terms of spirit, improvement, dedication and value (See the award honorees in the full article with photos from Awards Night in your May 28th-30th Times-Record Weekend Edition). 

VCHS Track & Field 2021 State Qualifiers

Girls

Reagan Berg – 800m, 1600m, 3200m, 4x800m

Greta Goven – 400m, 800m, 1600m, 4x800m

Avery Murray – 4x800m

Sydnee Ingstad – 4x800m

Olivia Olson – 4x100m, 100m, Pole Vault

Karina Olson – 4x100m, Long Jump

Jocey Kriewald – 4x100m, Triple Jump

Boys

Peyton Zaun – High Jump, Triple Jump, Long Jump

Jared Eggermont – 110m Hurdles, 300m Hurdles, 4x200m

Kael Grebel – Javelin

Austin Shape – 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x200m

Jaden Compson – 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x200m

Evan Mielke – 4x100m, 4x200m

Carter Borg – 4x100m

Carson McGough – Javelin

The State Track & Field Meet begins today (Friday, May 28th). Good Luck, Hi-Liners!

