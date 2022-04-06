The Hi-Liner track is on fire this season, continuously breaking the school records.
The EDC Championship, held at University of North Dakota, brought home a 200-meter dash record breaker in the boys division by Austin Shape moving him into to 4th best time in school history on an indoor track.
Greta Goven celebrated victory with her record breaking jaunt in the 800-meter run shattering the 37-year freshman record set by Lana Dietrich in 1985.
Koltyn Grebel followed suit with a spell binding 800-Meter-Run breaking the freshman record set by Kevin Stuatz in 2006.
This team definitely came to win as Sydnee Ingstad, Carly Goven, Reagan Berg and Greta Goven break the indoor 4x800-Meter Relay record that they set back on March 19th.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, April 6th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.