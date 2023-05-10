Two Relays, Two Individuals Qualify For State Track for Hi-Liners
BRENT THOMSEN

The Valley City Hi-Liner track and field teams competed in the Packer Relays in West Fargo. Two relay teams and two individuals qualified for the state track meet. The Hi-Liners had nine place winners and several personal bests were set.

For the state qualifiers, Reagan Berg and Greta Goven qualified in the 400M Run. Berg finished fourth with a personal best time of 1:01.43 while Goven was fifth with a time of 1:01.54. In the relays, both 4x100 relay teams qualified, for the girls, the team of Layni Bakalar, Laityn Didier, Kadie Kocka and Karina Olson took fifth with a qualifying time of 52.05. The boys 4x100 team of Parker Jacobson, Wyatt Friestad, Derek Shape and Aiden Jacobson qualified with a time of 45.18.

Recommended for you