The Valley City Hi-Liner track and field teams competed in the Packer Relays in West Fargo. Two relay teams and two individuals qualified for the state track meet. The Hi-Liners had nine place winners and several personal bests were set.
For the state qualifiers, Reagan Berg and Greta Goven qualified in the 400M Run. Berg finished fourth with a personal best time of 1:01.43 while Goven was fifth with a time of 1:01.54. In the relays, both 4x100 relay teams qualified, for the girls, the team of Layni Bakalar, Laityn Didier, Kadie Kocka and Karina Olson took fifth with a qualifying time of 52.05. The boys 4x100 team of Parker Jacobson, Wyatt Friestad, Derek Shape and Aiden Jacobson qualified with a time of 45.18.
The place winners were, for the girls, Karina Olson took fourth in the 100M Hurdles with a personal best time of 17.06. The 4x400 relay team of Reagan Berg, Sydnee Ingstad, Brynn Lueck and Greta Goven was second with a time of 4:21.75. The 4x800 relay team of Brynn Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg, and Greta Goven took first with a time of 9:55.60. In the field events, Jovi Borg was fifth in the javelin with a throw of 94’6. Dacota Potratz was eighth in the high jump with a jump of 4’9”. Kadie Kocka was fifth in the pole vault with a personal best 8’9”
Place winners for the boys, Koye Grebel was seventh in the 1600M with a personal best time of 4:56.25. The 4x100 Throwers relay team of Dylan Hunt, Scot Rohde, Noah Paulson and Kaleb McClaflin took first with a time of 49.15. Hunt was also fifth in the javelin with a personal best throw of 144’7”.
Other personal best set for the girls, Layni Bakalar in the 100M and 200M with times of 13.75 and 29.54 respectively. Laityn Didier in the 100M and 200M with times of 13.94 and 28.80 respectively. Hadley Thoreson in the 200M with a time of 30.90 and the javelin with a throw of 66’6”. Brynn Lueck in the 400M with a time of 1:04.25 which was good enough for twelfth. Carly Goven was eleventh in the 800M with a personal best time of 2:37.78 while Cadence Fetsch was 18th with a PR time of 2:39.62. Tricia Pfennig had personal bests in the 800M and 1600M with times of 2:41.99 and 6:02.34 respectively. Madison Wendel was eleventh in the 100M hurdles with a personal best 18.08. Madison Anderson had a personal best in the shot put of 25’11.
Personal bests for the boys. Hayden Botz and Carter Borg in the 100M with a times of 12.88 and 12.49 respectively. Parker Jacobson and Derek Shape in the 200M. Jacobson was eleventh with a time of 23.84 and Shape was 14th with a time of 23.94. Trey Cope, Isaac Norby and Hunter Undem in the 400M. Cope was 20th with a time of 56.58, Norby had a time of 57.26 and Undem had a time of 1:02.75. Owen Hunt had personal bests in the shot put and javelin with throws of 32’11” and 92’4” respectively. Carter Borg had a personal best in the discus with a throw of 112’4”. Kaleb McClaflin had a personal best in the long jump with a jump of 16’3.25”.
Other notables for the girls, Dacota Potratz was 20th in the 100M hurdles, Sydnee Ingsatd was eleventh in the 300M hurdles, Jovi Borg was 14th in the discus and 18th in the triple jump. Madison Wendel was ninth in the pole vault and Karina Olson was ninth in the long jump.
Other notables for the boys, Koye Grebel was 16th in the 800M, Corben Golovanoff was 16th in the 1600M, Arie Bratrud was 14th in the shot put and Dylan Hunt was 20th. The 4x200 relay team of Hayden Botz, Kaleb McClaflin, Jake Anderson and Carter Borg were tenth.