The Valley City boys and girls track and field teams were finally able to get outside and compete in their first outdoor meet of the season.
The Hi-Liners went to Kindred for the Kindred Quad meet. The teams were Kindred, Valley City, Lisbon and New Rockford/Sheyenne.
It was great meet for Valley City with 21 personal records set, 23 top three places and two state qualifiers.
For the girls, in the 100M Dash, four runners had personal bests. Karina Olson, Kadie Kocka, Layni Bakalar and Madison Wendel. Olson’s time of 12.94 in the 100 was good for second and moved here into ninth place in the overall school records for the event. Olson qualified for the state meet with her time. Olson took first on the 200M dash with a time of 28.84. Also in the 200, Chesney Thomsen, Layni Bakalar and Marisa Hoffarth set personal bests. Thomsen’s time of 29.94 took third.
Other first place finishes were Reagan Berg in the 800 Meter with a time of 2:27.44. Jovi Borg was first in the discus with a throw of 85’6”. Dacota Potratz tied for first in the high jump with a jump of 4’4”. The 4X800 Relay team of Brynn Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg, Greta Goven took first with a state qualifying time of 10:05.54.
Here some other highlights and personal bests from the Kindred Quad meet. Autumn Anderson had a personal best time of 7:10.34 in the 1600 Meter. Rebekah Norby had a personal best shot put of 21’5”. Tyana Judd had a personal best throw of 71’0” in the javelin. In the 400M, Katie Jones took third with a personal best time of 1:12.34. In the 800 Meter, Greta Goven was second with a time of 2:27.94 and Brynn Lueck was third with a time of 2:37.64. Valley City occupied the top six spots with Cadence Fetsch (4th), Carly Goven (5th) and Tricia Pfennig (6th). Sydnee Ingstad was eighth and Autumn Anderson was tenth. Courtney Matcha placed twelfth.
In the shot put, Tyana Judd was second with a throw of 28’0”. Jovi Borg was second in the javelin with a throw of 87’9”. In the 4x100, the team of Layni Bakalar, Chesney Thomsen, Hadley Thoreson and Laityn Didier took second with a time of 55.54. In the 100 hurdles, Madison Wendel was third with a time of 18.24. And in the 4x400, the team of Brynn Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg and Greta Goven took third with a time of 4:30.34.
The Hi-Liner girls won the meet with 72.83 points.
On the boys side, six runners had personal best times in the 100 Meter dash. Parker Jacobson was third with his time of 11.94. Aiden Jacobson was eighth with his time of 12.04. Wyatt Friesatd was ninth with his time of 12.14. Isaac Norby, Derek Shape, and Jake Anderson also had personal bests in the 100.
Carter Borg had a personal best time of 26.14 in the 200 Meter. In the field events, Dylan Hunt had two personal records. First his throw of 42’7” in the shot put and he took first in the javelin with a personal record of 137’1”. Scot Rohde took third in the discus with a personal best throw of 119’8”. Rohde also took third in the javelin with a throw of 106’7”.
Other highlights for the boys. Parker Jacobson was second in the 200 Meter with a time of 25.04. Aiden Jacobson was second in the high jump with a jump of 6’0”. Both Jacobson’s joined Wyatt Friestad and Trey Cope on the 4x100 relay team that took second with a time of 46.74. Friestad, Parker Jacobson, Cope and Derek Shape formed the 4x200 relay team that placed third with a time of 1:39.14. And Corben Golovanoff was third in the 800 with a time of 2:21.84.
The boys took third as a team with 35 points.