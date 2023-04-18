Hi-Liner Logo

The Valley City boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Bison Stampede Indoor Meet and had another good performance. All totaled, the Hi-Liners had 18 personal records set and eight season best results.

For the girls, there were twelve personal records and five season bests. Events where the Hi-Liners scored points were the 4X800 relay, the 60M Dash, the 1600M Run, the 400M Run, the 3200M Run, the 4x400 relay, and the Long Jump.

Recommended for you