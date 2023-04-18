The Valley City boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Bison Stampede Indoor Meet and had another good performance. All totaled, the Hi-Liners had 18 personal records set and eight season best results.
For the girls, there were twelve personal records and five season bests. Events where the Hi-Liners scored points were the 4X800 relay, the 60M Dash, the 1600M Run, the 400M Run, the 3200M Run, the 4x400 relay, and the Long Jump.
In the 4x800, the team of Brynn. Lueck, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg and Greta Goven took second place with a time of 10:13.68 and picked up eight team points. In the 60M Dash, Karina Olson finished third overall with a time of 8.24. She picked up six team points. In the 1600M, Reagan Berg took second with a season best time of 5:32.11 for eight team points. In the 400M, Greta Goven was sixth with a season best time of 1:03.54 to earn three team points. In the 3200M, Cadence Fetsch was fifth with a personal record time of 13:07.46 for four team points. In the 4x400, the team of Reagan Berg, Carly Goven, Brynn Lueck and Greta Goven took sixth with a season best time of 4:26.60 and three team points. Karina Olson took second in the long jump with a season best jump of 16-07.00 to gain eight team points. Other personal records that fell, Tricia Pfennig and Autumn Anderson bested their time in the 1600M. Katie Jones set a personal record in the 400M. Three runners had personal records in the 200M; Chesney Thomsen, Laityn Didier and Brenna Storly. Dacota Potratz set a personal record in the high jump. Hadley Thoreson set a personal record in the long jump and Brynn Lueck set a personal mark in the triple jump. Two personal records were set in the shot put, Alexa Chadwick-Altringer and Rebekah Norby.
Other highlights for the Hi-Liners. Carly Goven set a season best time in the 800M. Maddie Wendel was twelfth in the 600M hurdles, Brynn Lueck was ninth in the 400M. The team of Tesa Olson, Katie Jones, Victoria Sanchez and Tricia Pfennig took 16th in the 4x400.
As a team, Valley City was fifth with 40 points. West Fargo won the meet with 90 points.
For the boys, six personal records fell and three season bests were set. Two athletes picked up points, Aiden Jacobson and Arie Bratrud. Jacobson was seventh in the high jump with a jump of 5-10.00 for two team points. Arie Bratrud placed seventh in the shot put with a personal record throw of 44-00.00 for two team points.
For the personal records, Jake Anderson in the 60M Dash, Jack Sorby in the 1600M, Derek Shape and Hayden Botz in the 200M, and Scot Rohde in the shot put.
Corben Golovanoff had a season best time in the 1600M. The team of Parker Jacobson, Derek Shape, Trey Cope and Wyatt Friestad took 13th with a season best time in the 4x200. And Noah Paulson had a season best throw in the shot put.
Other highlights, Parker Jacobson as 16th in the 60M Dash, Dylan Hunt was eleventh in the shot put and the 4x400 team took eleventh. That team consisted of Trey Cope, Isaac Norby, Hunter Undem and Corben Golovanoff
The Hi-Liner boys were tied for 17th with four points.
This meet wrapped up the indoor season for Valley City. Next up, they look forward to the beginning of the outdoor season. However, first two outdoor meets the Hi-Liners were scheduled for, in Lisbon and in Fargo have already been canceled.