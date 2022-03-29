VCHS Varsity Track 2022

Back Row L-R: Connor Pfennig, Austin Shape, Zach Sykora, Bryson Heck, Aiden Jacobson, Derek Shape.

Front Row L-R: Reagan Berg, Greta Goven, Sydnee Ingstad, Carly Goven, Maggie Dockter, Karina Olson.

Hi-Liner track and field Varsity and JV teams competed in the North Dakota Class A Championships at NDSU with Greta Goven breaking a 17-year old indoor record in the girls 1600-Meter run, with a time of 5:37.18, placing 7th in the event and 3rd in the 800-Meter run. Karina Olson placed 6th in the Long Jump. Aiden Jacobson placed 8th in the High Jump. Austin Shape placed 8th in the 200-Meter

NDSU JV Indoor Place Winners

Girls

1st - 800 Meter, Cadence Fetsch

1st - 1600 Meter, Cadence Fetsch

2nd - 800 Meter, Maxima Korkodilos

4th - 1600 Meter, Maxima Korkodilos

5th - 4x200, McKenley Fladeland, Laityn Didier, Jovi Borg, Hadley Thoreson

7th - 800 Meter, Tricia Pfennig

8th - 200 Meter, Hadley Thoreson

8th - Long Jump, Hadley Thoreson

Boys

3rd - Shot Put, Arie Bratrud

5th - 1600 Meter, Corben Golovanoff

6th - 800 Meter, Corben Golovanoff

7th - Shot Put, Scot Rohde

8th - 60 Meter, Parker Jacobson

8th - 4x200, Isaac Norby, Treylan Cope, Hayden Botz, Parker Jacobson

NDSU JV Indoor Personal Record

Results:

Cadence Futsch, 800-meter, 2:47.40

Jovi Borg, Long Jump, 13’1.75”

McKenley Fladeland, Long Jump, 12’8.75”

Claire Powell, Shot Put, 25’8”

Parker Jacobson, 200-Meter, 27.1

Jake Anderson, 200-Meter, 27.35

Nick LeMier, 200-Meter, 28.67

Goliath Little Dog, 800-Meter, 2:53.00

Gabriel Little Dog, 1600-Meter, 5:33.94

Taylor Middlestad, Long Jump, 13’00.75”

Arie Bratrud, Shot Put, 38’5”

