Hi-Liner track and field Varsity and JV teams competed in the North Dakota Class A Championships at NDSU with Greta Goven breaking a 17-year old indoor record in the girls 1600-Meter run, with a time of 5:37.18, placing 7th in the event and 3rd in the 800-Meter run. Karina Olson placed 6th in the Long Jump. Aiden Jacobson placed 8th in the High Jump. Austin Shape placed 8th in the 200-Meter
NDSU JV Indoor Place Winners
Girls
1st - 800 Meter, Cadence Fetsch
1st - 1600 Meter, Cadence Fetsch
2nd - 800 Meter, Maxima Korkodilos
4th - 1600 Meter, Maxima Korkodilos
5th - 4x200, McKenley Fladeland, Laityn Didier, Jovi Borg, Hadley Thoreson
7th - 800 Meter, Tricia Pfennig
8th - 200 Meter, Hadley Thoreson
8th - Long Jump, Hadley Thoreson
Boys
3rd - Shot Put, Arie Bratrud
5th - 1600 Meter, Corben Golovanoff
6th - 800 Meter, Corben Golovanoff
7th - Shot Put, Scot Rohde
8th - 60 Meter, Parker Jacobson
8th - 4x200, Isaac Norby, Treylan Cope, Hayden Botz, Parker Jacobson
NDSU JV Indoor Personal Record
Results:
Cadence Futsch, 800-meter, 2:47.40
Jovi Borg, Long Jump, 13’1.75”
McKenley Fladeland, Long Jump, 12’8.75”
Claire Powell, Shot Put, 25’8”
Parker Jacobson, 200-Meter, 27.1
Jake Anderson, 200-Meter, 27.35
Nick LeMier, 200-Meter, 28.67
Goliath Little Dog, 800-Meter, 2:53.00
Gabriel Little Dog, 1600-Meter, 5:33.94
Taylor Middlestad, Long Jump, 13’00.75”
Arie Bratrud, Shot Put, 38’5”