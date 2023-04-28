The Valley City junior and senior high track and field teams competed at the Central Cass Invitational Track Meet recently.
Three individuals qualified for the State Track and Field Championships, and all in the same event.
In the girls 800M, the Hi-Liners occupied the top three spots and four of the top six. Reagan took first with a state qualifying and personal best time of 2:19.05. That puts her second in school history. Greta Goven was second with her state qualifying time of 2:21.61. Brynn Lueck was third with a state qualifying and personal best time of 2:24.97. That puts her into seventh place in school history. Carly Goven was sixth with a personal best time of 2:40.27.
All totaled, the Hi-Liners had 31 individual place winners five relay teams that placed, 37 personal records were set and five athletes moved into the top ten in various events.
For the girls, other place winners; in the 100M, Karina Olson was fifth with a time of 13.16. And she was fifth in the 200M with a time of 28.46. Tricia Pfennig placed seventh in the 1600M with a time of 6:08.80. Madison Wendel and Dacota Potratz placed in the 100M Hurdles. Wendel was second with a time of 18.93 and Potratz was fifth with a time of 19.67.
In the 300M Hurdles, Sydnee Ingstad placed third with a personal best time of 53.64 and Potratz was sixth with a time of 56.21. 4X100 Relay team of Tesa Olson, Brenna Storly, Alyssa Wilmes and Ciera Pabst placed seventh with a time of 1:02.34. The 4X400 relay team of Reagan Berg, Sydnee Ingstad, Brynn Lueck and Greta Goven placed second with a time of 4:27.61. The team of Tesa Olson, Carly Goven, Tricia Pfennig and Dacota Potratz took fourth with a time of 4:43.05.
In the field events, Jovi Borg was third in the discus with a throw of 91’5. Dacota Potratz was fifth in the high jump with a personal best jump of 4’8”. Kadie Kocka, Madison Wendel, Jovi Borg and Laityn Didier all placed in the pole vault. Kocka and Wendel were second and third respectively with a personal best vaults of 8’0”. The two are now tied for fifth in school history. Borg and Didier were sixth and eight respectively with personal best vaults of 7’0”. In the long jump, Kocka and Karina Olson were second and third respectively. Kocka had a personal best jump of 16’0 while Olson’s jump was 15’5.
In the triple jump, Jovi Borg and Brynn Lueck placed fourth and fifth respectively. Borg jumped 30’10 while Lueck jumped 30’0, both were personal bests.
Other highlights for the girls, in the 100M, Kadie Kocka was ninth with a personal best time of 13.77, Laityn Didier was 14th, Chesney Thomsen was 19th, and Brenna Storly had a personal best time of 15.77. In the 200M, Chesney Thomsen was 14th, Brenna Storly had a personal best of 32.64 and Alyssa Wilmes had a personal best 35.14. In the 800M, Autumn Anderson finished 13th and she was eleventh in the 1600M with a personal best 6:59.91. Tyana Judd was tenth in the shot put and Madison Anderson was 17th with a personal best 24’11. Judd was 13th in the discus while Anderson was 18th with a personal best 62’10. In the high jump, Laityn Didier was ninth with a personal best 4’4”, Jovi Borg was twelfth, and Brooklyn Botz was 14th with a personal best 4’2”. In the long jump, Tesa Olson was tenth with a personal best 13’8” and Madison Wendel was 13th.
As a team, Valley City had 123.5 points finishing second behind host Central Cass.
Boy track winners were Parker Jacobson and Wyatt Friestad, third and fifth respectively in the 100M. Jacobson’s time was 11.72 and Friestad’s was a personal best of 11.89. In the 200M, Friestad was second with aersonal best time of 24.05 and Jacobson was fourth with a personal best time of 24.30. In the 400M, Landon Storly placed seventh with a personal best time of 1:00.70. Corben Golovanoff placed second in the 800M with a time of 2:18.88. He was sixth in the 1600M with a time of 5:07.86. Fot the relays, the team of Parker Jacobson, Wyatt Friestad, Trey Cope and Carter Borg took fourth in the 4X100 with a time of 46.60. The team of Isaac Norby, Derek Shape, Jake Anderson and Hayden Botz took seventh with a time of 48.99.
In the filed events, Arie Bratrud and Dylan Hunt placed in the shot put. Bratrud was second with a personal best throw of 44’1 and Hunt ws fifth with a throw of 41’9. Hunt placed seventh in the discus with a personal best throw of 114’6.5.
Other highlights for the boys, in the 100M, Derek Shape had a personal best of 12.48, Hayden Botz had a pesonal best of 13.15 and Kaleb McClaflin had a personal best of 13.26. In the 200M, Derek Shape was eleventh with a pesonal best 24.93, Isaac Noeby was 15th, Trey Cope was 16th and Carter Borg was 17th with a personal best 25.47. Also running personal bests were Dylan Hunt (26.22), Landon Storly (26.56) and Kaleb McClaflin (27.29). Noah Paulson was 20th in the shot put. In the discus, Carter Borg was 16th, Arie Bratrud was 17th, Owen Hunt was 19th with a personal best 73’.0”, and Noah Paulson was 20th.
As a team, the boys had 57 points to finish fourth. Hillsboro/Central Valley won the meet with 199 points.