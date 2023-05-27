The Valley City High School Hi-Liner’s Track and Field team members celebrated the season with their annual awards presentation event on May 24th at the school.
The awards were as follows:
Spirit Awards
Koye Grebel, Arie Bratrud, Sydnee Ingstad, Tyana Judd
Improved Awards
Derek Shape, Dylan Hunt, Laityn Didier, Jovi Borg
Dedicated Awards
Parker Jacobson, Scot Rhode, Greta Goven, Reagan Berg, Cadence Fetsch, Jovi Borg
Valuable Awards
Wyatt Friestad, Aiden Jacobson, Reagan Berg, Karina Olson, Greta Goven, Jovi Borg
Newcomer of the Year
Girls - Brynn Lueck / Tesa Olson
Boys - Isiah Schuldheisz
Impact Athlete
Girls - Carly Goven / Cierra Pabst
Boys - Hayden Botz / Noah Paulson
