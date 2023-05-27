HiLiner Track Girls - Awards 2023

Back row l-r: Carly Goven, Sydnee Ingstad, Jovi Borg, Greta Goven, Karina Olson, Tesa Olson. Front row l-r: Tyana Judd, Cierra Pabst, Laityn Didier, Cadence Fetsch, Reagan Berg, Brynn Lueck. Submitted photos

The Valley City High School Hi-Liner’s Track and Field team members celebrated the season with their annual awards presentation event on May 24th at the school.

The awards were as follows:

Recommended for you