The Valley City track and field team competed at the 6th Annual Joan Halland Classic in Kindred. The Hi-Liners have one more state qualifier and more personal records fell.
Reagan Berg qualified for state in the 3200M. She took first with a state qualifying time of 11:57.16.
The Hi-Liners had several place winners as well.
For the boys, in the 100M, Wyatt Friestad took third with a personal best time of 11.52. He just missed qualifying for state by .18 seconds. He also placed eighth in the 200M with a personal best time of 23.89. In the 4x100 relay, the team of Parker Jacobson, Wyatt Friestad, Derek Shape and Aiden Jacobson took seventh. Corben Golovanoff was seventh in the 800M with a personal best time of 2:17.11. In the 4x100 throwers relay, the team of Arie Bratrud, Dylan Hunt, Noah Paulson and Scot Rohde took second with a time of 49.82. Hunt also took fifth in the javelin with a personal besst throw of 142’7. Aiden Jacobson was eighth in the high jump with a jump of 5’10”
For the girls, Brynn Lueck was first in the 1600M with a time of 5:43.79. Cadence Fetsch was third with a personal best time of 5:59.07. In the 300M Hurdles, Sydnee Ingstad was fifth with a personal best time of 52.35. The 4x200 relay team of Alyssa Wilmes, Abby Shanenko, Brenna Storly and Tesa Olson took eighth with a time of 2:08.41. In the 4x100 relay, the team of Laityn Didier, Layni Bakalar, Kadie Kocka and Karina Olson took third with a time of 53.3. Greta Goven was fifth in the 400M and first in the 800M with times of 1:02.29 and 2:25.75 respectively. Karina Olson was third in the 100M hurdles with a time of 17.37. Madison Wendel was eighth with a time of 18.95. In the 4x400 relay, the team of Greta Goven, Katie Jones, Sydnee Ingstad, and Carly Goven took eighth with a time of 4:41.99. In the field events, Jovi Borg was eighth in the discus and fifth in the high jump. In the discus she had a throw of 88’3 and in the high jump she set a personal record with a jump of 4’10”. Dacota Potratz also had a personal best jump of 4’10” to take fourth. Kadie Kocka was second in the pole vault and fourth in the long jump. Her vault was 8’6” and her jump was 15’7”. Madison Wendel was fifth in the vault at 8’0” and Karina Olson was sixth in the long jump at 15’5.75”
Other highlights for the boys, in the 100M, Hayden Botz had a personal best time of 12.90. In the 200M, Derek Shape and Jake Anderson had personal bests. Shape ran a 24.16 200 and Anderson ran a 25.65. In the 4x100 relay, the team of Jake Anderson, Isaac Norby, Carter Borg and Hayden Botz finished 15th. In the 4x200, the team of Jake Anderson, Isaac Norby, Trey Cope, and Carter Borg took tenth. The team of Hayden Botz, Kaleb McClaflin, Landon Storly and Corben Golovanoff took 16th. In the shot put, Arie Bratrud was 13th, Dylan Hunt was 16th, Scot Rohde was 24th with a personal best throw of 39’2. All three had personal bests in the discus. Rohde was ninth with a throw of 120’5”, Hunt was tenth with a throw of 120’1” and Bratrud was 19th with a throw of 107’10”. Rohde was 17th in the javelin and Kaleb McClaflin added two personal bests. First, in the javelin with a throw of 93’2” and in the long jump with a jump of 16’3”
Other highlights for the girls, in the 100M, Layni Bakalar was twelfth with a personal best time of 13.88. Chesney Thomsen finished 14th with a personal best time of 14.14. Jaisa Lassiter had a personal best time of 15.31. In the 200M, Thomsen and Lassiter had personal bests of 29.45 and 32.83 respectively. In the 400M, Katie Jones and Brenna Storly had personal best times of 1:11.81 and 1:14.57 respectively. Sydnee Ingstad was 17th in the 400 as well. In the 800M, Carly Goven was ninth with a personal best time of 2:39.95. Tricia Pfennig was 19th and Autumn Anderson was 29th with a personal best 3:17.01 In the 1600M, Tricia Pfennig was 9th, and Autumn Anderson was 17th. In the 4x100, the team of Tesa Olson, Abby Shanenko, Brooklyn Botz and Alyssa Wilmes were 13th. Dacota Potratz was ninth in the 100M hurdles and tenth in the 300M hurdles. Madison Anderson had personal bests in the shot put (25’5.5”) and the discus (68’5”). Tyana Judd was 19th in the discus. Jovi Borg was 15th in the javelin and 13th in the triple jump with a personal best 31’1.5”. Laityn Didier was tenth in the pole vault. Tesa Olson and Brooklyn Botz both had personal bests in the long jump. Olson’s jump was 13’10.5 and Botz’s was 12’10”.
In the team scoring, the girls finished second with 89 points. Central Cass was first with 103. The boys were ninth with 23.5 points. Kindred was first with 170.5 points.