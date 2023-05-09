Results: VC 9, South 0
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool defeated Ruby Hawley 6-1, 6-3
2. Abby Martineck defeated Reese Aarestad 7-5, 6-1
3. Kailee Nielson defeated Cassie Youngquist 6-0, 6-2
4. Georgia Zaun defeated Abby Heggen 6-0, 6-1
5. Abby Redfearn defeated Katie Hopp 6-1, 6-0
6. Skye Nielson defeated Della Phillips 6-0, 6-1
Doubles:
1. Sufficool/Martineck defeated Hawley/Aarestad 6-2, 6-0
2. Nielson/Nielson defeated Youngquist/Heggen 6-0, 6-0
3. Redfearn/Alyssa Thomsen defeated Hopp/Phillips 6-2, 6-2
Varsity Exhibition:
Ella Olson 6-3 W
Chelsea Urbano 6-3 W
Madison Nelson 6-4 W
Faith King 7-6(1) L
Thomsen 6-4 W
King/Nelson 6-4 W
Olson/Urbano 6-2 W
Olson/King 6-2 L
Junior Varsity:
Spencer Brown 6-1 L
Payton Lessin 6-1 W
Elle Pederson 6-5 W
Emily Hoff 6-1 W
Sara Beierle 6-1 W
Beierle/Pederson 6-4 W
Lessin/Brown 6-0 W
Hoff/Pederson 6-5 L
Kylie Van Bruggen/Jordyn Aarseth 6-2 W
Anna McMenamin/Daisy Smith 6-5 L
Rachael Belgard /Jossi Zahn 6-0 L
Elly Tombarge/Serenity Rowh 6-3 W
Aarseth/Belgard 6-4 L
Van Bruggen/Lessin 6-0 W
McMenamin/Zahn 6-4 L
Smith/Tombarge 6-0 L
Rowh/Brown 6-2 W
Coach’s Thoughts:
I was thrilled with our team today. The attitudes were up and each player had an open mind set to take coaching and try to execute on the court.
Breck and Abby M. have both struggled to get into a rhythm this season until today. Breck really used her legs and got low. She then followed through while attacking the ball in front. Her consistency sky rocketed even when hitting hard, placed shots. As she was finishing her stroke, her balls were shaped and dropped into the court beautifully.
Abby has been trying too hard to win instead of just playing. After falling behind 5-1 in the first set, she flipped her mind frame to ‘not caring about winning.’ She relaxed more. She attacked more. Abby came back and won the next six games in a row to win the first set 7-5! Playing without worrying about the outcome leads to a much higher level of execution.
Alyssa and Abby R won their doubles followed by Abby cruising in her singles match. Abby is making smart shot selections while also positioning herself well for the following shot. Alyssa in singles really worked her ground strokes and footwork. She improved 100% just within that one match.
Skye’s first varsity doubles match of her career was with her sister Kailee today. Sometimes siblings don’t work, but these two proved otherwise winning 6-0, 6-0 at #2 doubles. Kailee is figuring out that deep balls keeps her in control of points. Skye attacks balls at the net and places them well while staying consistent from the baseline.
Georgia sat for doubles today to get Alyssa and Skye more experience. Georgia was a great teammate cheering everyone on. She was focused for her singles match and hit with great balance even when on the defensive leading to a solid victory.
Chelsea and Faith had great days at varsity exhibition. Faith’s groundstrokes have improved so much which leads to great points. Chelsea is playing smart with moving the ball along with playing the consistency game to win. Nice job seniors!
JV Coaches’ Thoughts:
Kylie and Jordyn played doubles together for the first time and they played extremely well! They communicated with each other and knew where to place the ball smartly.
Sara, Elle P, Emily, Spencer, and Payton all got valuable experience playing singles matches today. Their eagerness to play singles and put what they have learned into action was inspiring. Each of them showed marked improvement in their footwork, racquet prep and shot placement.
As coaches it is so rewarding to see them shine as they all had smiles while playing and coming off the court! Spencer played her first ever singles match as a Hi-Liner and was quick on her feet, placing winning shots and demonstrated a high level of sportsmanship. All of the girls' level of play improved tremendously today. We are beyond proud of how hard the girls are working and it’s great to see them have so much fun on the tennis courts!
Next action is Tuesday at home at 3pm against Grand Forks Central.
Go Hi-Liners!