VC 6
Shanley 3
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool lost to Maddi Abbott 3-6, 6-4, 11-9
2. Olivia Ingstad lost to Julia Wolf 7-5, 6-3
3. Abby Martineck defeated Lucy Tharaldson 6-4, 6-0
Doubles:
1. Sufficool/Ingstad lost to Abbott/J.Wolf 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3
2. Martineck/Redfearn defeated Tharaldson/Friederichs 6-3, 6-0
3. Nielson/Zaun defeated Careaga/Mathison 6-2, 6-0
Junior Varsity Matches: VC 15 Shanley 10
Alyssa Thomsen 7-6(4) W, 6-1 W
Ella Olson 6-2 W, 6-0 W
