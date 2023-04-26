The opening match of the season for both teams was on the first day that West Fargo’s tennis courts were playable. West Fargo has been practicing inside at courts plus for three weeks. Today was their first day outside. Thankfully, the Hi-Liners have been outside for a while because of volunteers that helped move snow!
1. Breck Sufficool(11) defeated Paige Knuttila 6-3, 6-2
2. Olivia Ingstad(12) defeated Ava VonPinnon 6-3, 6-3
3. Kailee Nielson(9) defeated Hope Uggerd 6-2, 6-0
4. Georgia Zaun(9) defeated Jayci Lawerance 6-0, 6-0
5. Abby Redfearn(11) defeated Alex Cudney 6-1, 6-1
6. Skye Nielson(7) defeated Hannah Moseng 6-0, 6-0
1. Sufficool/Redfearn defeated Knuttila/VonPinnon 6-1, 6-2
2. Ingstad/K.Nielson defeated Uggerd/Lawerance 6-0, 6-0
3. Zaun/Alyssa Thomsen(11) defeated Moseng/Rachel Spanier 6-4, 6-1
Chelsea Urbano(12) won 6-1 and 6-3
Ella Olson(11) won 6-1 and 6-1
S.Nielson/King won 6-2 and 6-3
With Abby Martineck(11) absent at national DECA, we tried different things in doubles. Sufficool and Redfearn played five times together last year and were undefeated including the team state qualifying clinching match and also the team state fifth place match. They played well together again today.
We wanted to see how senior Ingstad and freshman K.Nielson played together as well. I would say it worked as they didn’t drop a game. Georgia and Alyssa at #3 doubles had a rocky start, but finished winning nine of the last ten games to win their match in straight sets.
In singles, we played smart, winning tennis. Breck used slice and drop shots. Olivia kept mixing her game up which confused her opponent. Kailee came to the net and used angles. Georgia used heavy topspin. Abby started placing the ball deep and then crept in to win points. Skye picked on the backhand of her opponent. All of our players have very good games; what is great to see is that they can think on the court and understand their game, their opponent’s game, and then execute a game plan to win.
Olivia is our lone senior varsity starter this season and earned two decisive victories. On the opposite end of the spectrum, 7th grader Skye began her Hi-Liner career with a 6-0, 6-0 varsity singles victory. (See picture of these two on the Hi-Liner Tennis Facebook page.)
We have Fargo North tomorrow at 4pm in Fargo. They were a surprise team state qualifier last year and bring back three strong seniors this year.