West Fargo Invitational Tournament
The entire state converged on Fargo for the West Fargo Invitational Tournament. Valley picked up 3 points to finish 10th out of 17 teams on the day. Grand Forks Red River and Grand Forks Central tied for first with a whopping 31 points each. 3rd was WF Sheyenne at 20 points and 4th was a tie between Fargo Davies and Minot with 11 points.
The Hi-Liners had a rough day overall at the West Fargo Invite going 5-13 on the day. Trey Cope and Alex Rogelstad had a win at #2 doubles and Miles Taylor and Jayden Johnson had a win at #3 doubles. Hi-Liners playing in their first varsity matches ever include Jayden Johnson (also first varsity win ever), Gavin Swenson, Yu Zheng, and Colin Hoff.
