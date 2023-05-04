VCHS Tennis - Georgia Zaun

We played our first home match of the season (pst – don’t look at the calendar!).  Thanks to the VCPS maintenance crew that had the courts cleared off and the windscreens up.  Also, thanks to the VCPR for having both the bathrooms at City Park and at the swimming pool working and in great shape!  It takes a community to have great programs and facilities for our kids and I appreciate everyone that has a hand in helping.

Results:

