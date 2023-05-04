We played our first home match of the season (pst – don’t look at the calendar!). Thanks to the VCPS maintenance crew that had the courts cleared off and the windscreens up. Also, thanks to the VCPR for having both the bathrooms at City Park and at the swimming pool working and in great shape! It takes a community to have great programs and facilities for our kids and I appreciate everyone that has a hand in helping.
1. Breck Sufficool lost to Madeline Abbott 6-3, 4-6, 10-8
2. Olivia Ingstad lost to Mary Wolf 6-3, 6-1
3. Abby Martineck lost to Lucy Tharaldson 6-3, 6-1
4. Kailee Nielson defeated Kayla Mathison 6-3, 6-0
5. Georgia Zaun defeated Ryan Careaga 6-1, 6-1
6. Abby Redfearn defeated Paige Friederichs 6-1, 6-1
1. Sufficool/Martineck defeated Abbott/Wolf 6-3, 6-4
2. Ingstad/Zaun defeated Tharaldson/Mathison 7-5, 6-3
3. Nielson/Redfearn defeated Friederichs/Taylor Sandin 6-1, 6-4
We went with a different line-up today to try something new and it worked. All three of our doubles teams have never played a high school match together and all three teams won in straight sets.
Shanley’s Abbott is a two-time All-Stater and was a state doubles finalist last year. Mary Wolf was a singles state qualifier last season. Breck and Abby M. (in Abby’s first match of the season), defeated that duo in two solid sets. In singles, Breck continues to experiment with her game to find a way to win. She battled back from a set down to force a super tiebreaker and came up short by two points. Abby M was a little rusty in singles, but she will get there with her consistency.
Georgia played a lot of #3 doubles last year. Today, she teamed up with Olivia at #2 doubles. Shanley took the early lead before we came back to win the first set 7-5. Both looked more comfortable in the second set finishing it off 6-3. Olivia played Wolf who is much improved this season. Olivia shaped the ball well at times to give herself a shot at each point. Georgia has been a buzz saw this season playing three singles matches and only dropping 3 games. She is now 6-0 on the season.
Kailee and Abby R. made quick work of their doubles match dropping only 5 games. They both turn around to win their singles just as fast dropping a total of 5 games between them! Abby and Kailee are also both 6-0 on the season. Kailee does a great job of defense and then counterpunching when the opportunity arises. Abby has improved her consistency, topspin, and placement which leads to her success.
Great team win Hi-Liners!
Skye Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen 6-0 W
Thomsen/Olson 6-2 W, 6-4 L
Faith King/Chelsea Urbano 6-4 W
Sara Beierle/Anna McMenamin 6-2 L
Kylie VanBruggen/Madison Nelson 6-0 L
Emily Hoff/Spencer Brown 6-1 L
Ellie Tombarge/Jossi Zahn 6-2 L
Daisy Smith/Elle Pederson 6-3 W
Rachel Belgard/Serenity Rowh 6-0 L
Beierle/Payton Lessin 6-0 L
Jordyn Aarseth/VanBruggen 6-1 L
Next action will be at Fargo South on Thursday with a 4pm start time.