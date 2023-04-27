VC earned their second win in as many days taking down the Spartans. As North’s varsity courts at Elephant Park were still not playable with the snow, the JV and Varsity both played at Fargo North High School’s six tennis court complex.
Results:
VC 8, FN 1
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool defeated Julia Puhl 5-7, 6-2, 10-2
2. Olivia Ingstad lost to Lizzie Hardie 6-3, 3-6, 13-11
3. Kailee Nielson defeated Kellan Taragos 2-6, 6-0, 10-2
4. Georgia Zaun defeated Emma Burris 6-0, 6-1
5. Abby Redfearn defeated Lulu Espinoza 6-2, 6-1
6. Skye Nielson defeated Izzy Miller 6-1, 6-3
Doubles:
1. Sufficool/Ingstad defeated Puhl/Hardie 6-2, 4-6, 7-5
2. K.Nielson/Zaun defeated Taragos/Burris 6-1, 6-3
3. Redfearn/Alyssa Thomsen defeated Espinoza/Miller 6-3, 6-2
Varsity Exhibition:
Faith King/Chelase Urbano won 6-4
Ella Olson/King won 6-4
Olson won 6-1
Thomsen won 6-2
Coach’s Thoughts:
Thanks to Fargo North for problem solving and making today’s match work. As we had a 50 degree day with little wind, it would have been a shame to postpone the match. It wasn’t ideal to have all the JV and Varsity on six courts, but we made it work. Thank you Coach Saville and Fargo North’s AD, we appreciate getting the match in today.
In our pregame, we focused on what we can control which is our attitude, effort, sportsmanship, and communication. We talked about how every opponent deserves respect and that on any given match, we could win or lose. Our team took this to heart in today’s match.
Abby and Alyssa turned in a solid effort at #3 doubles. Where we struggled was split stepping into a racquet prep to then attack the ball. When our feet and body were positioned and we attacked, we dominated points. Abby in singles is hitting topspin on both sides very well with placement. She also is resetting points with deep moon balls which keeps her in points.
Georgia and Kailee always want to play together and today they got that opportunity. They won in short order. Georgia followed that up with a 6-0, 6-1 win where she hit consistent, hard, and deep topspin that her opponent never could find an answer to.
Kailee played an unconventional type player in singles that sliced everything and could slice short. Kailee was slow on anticipation and then tried for too cute of shots in the first set. In the second, she knew what her opponent was doing before contact and reacted. Also, she figured out when to attack and come to the net and when to just get the ball back in play. Kailee won that second set 6-0 and the super tiebreaker 10-2.
Skye is very cerebral for her age. When asked on changeovers what she needs to do, she answers correctly. Her decision making is very good in the heat of the moment as well. She was a little frustrated, but still won her match 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Breck and Olivia allowed North to stay in the match with unforced errors. They ended up finishing the match off on Breck’s serve with a big overhead from Olivia to win 7-5 in the third set.
In singles, both lost the first set by trying to out hit their opponents. At set break, both listened to coaching and started focusing on shaping their shots for consistency and keeping the ball in to include resetting points. Breck and Olivia won their second sets handily. Breck cruised in the super winning 10-2 while Olivia gave it a valiant effort including saving three match points before Hardie won the match.
Breck and Olivia are All-EDC and All-State players. They still believe in coaching. They still know they have a lot to learn. They are still figuring out how to win points and strategy. A big reason why we have been successful these last two years going into this year is their leadership. I’m proud of how these two grew on the court today with all of their teammates watching. They are a motivation to our entire team.
Great team win Hi-Liners!
Next up is the defending state champion Davies Eagles at home on tonight at 3 p.m.
Go Hi-Liners!
Coach Nielson
