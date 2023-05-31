Hi-Liner Tennis

Courtesy of Hi-Liner Tennis Coaching Staff

After finishing as EDC regular season champions, the Hi-Liners state qualified as a team on Thursday and then finished the individuals tournament with Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck as EDC doubles champions, Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun as EDC doubles consolation champions, and three All-EDC players in Sufficool, Martineck, and Nielson.

