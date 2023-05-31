Courtesy of Hi-Liner Tennis Coaching Staff
After finishing as EDC regular season champions, the Hi-Liners state qualified as a team on Thursday and then finished the individuals tournament with Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck as EDC doubles champions, Kailee Nielson and Georgia Zaun as EDC doubles consolation champions, and three All-EDC players in Sufficool, Martineck, and Nielson.
Individuals Tourney Results
below for Valley City players
#1 Breck Sufficool and Abby Martineck in doubles
Rd1: Defeated Layfield/Hoy (WFS) 6-1, 6-0
Quarterfinals: Defeated #8 Blue/Wang (GFC) 6-0, 6-1
Semifinals: Defeated #4 Lee/Wanzek (FD) 6-3, 6-2
Championship: Defeated #3 Spicer/Lommen (GFRR) 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3
#5 Kailee Nielson and
Georgia Zaun in doubles
Rd1: Defeated Heggen/Phillips (FS) 6-0, 6-1
Quarterfinals: Lost to #4 Lee/Wanzek (FD) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
State Qualifier: Defeated Espinoza/Burris (FN) 6-0, 6-0
Cons. Semifinals: Defeated #8 Blue/Wang (GFC) 6-1, 6-3
Cons. Championship: Defeated #6 Thompson/Durrani (WFS) 6-1, 6-4
Abby Redfearn in singles
Rd1: Lost to #7 Taragos (FN) 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-0
Cons. Rd1: Lost to Tharaldson (Sh) 6-0, Ret.
Skye Nielson in singles
Rd1: Defeated Aarestad (FS) 6-2, 6-2
Rd2: Lost to #3 Comings (W) 6-1, 6-2
Cons Rd2: Defeated Tharaldson (Sh) 7-5, 6-1
Cons Rd3: Lost to #6 Wolf (Sh) 6-3, 6-0
Alyssa Thomsen in singles
Rd1: Lost to Julia Puhl (FN) 6-0, 6-0
Cons Rd1: Bye
Cons Rd2: Lost to #6 Wolf (Sh) 6-0, 6-4
Thoughts:
Breck and Abby M cruised through their first two rounds as the #1 seed on Friday to state qualify and put themselves in the semifinals for Saturday. In the semifinals, Breck and Abby continually attacked at the net and put the pressure on the Davies team. Their attitude and teamwork were amazing - even when things didn’t go our way - which led them to a win and a spot in the championship.
Against the #3 seed Red River team in the championship, we got on our heels a little too much in the first set. Also, our confidence was a little shaky as we fell to down a set and down 4-1 in the second. In the following game, we were down Love-40 and came back to win it. Abby and Breck figured out when to go for things and when to play defense, when to attack and when to play consistent.
We came all the way back to down 5-4 when Red River had a championship point. Abby had two great volleys in that point to save the match point. We then made it to a tiebreaker and were more consistent in that breaker to force a third set. In that third set, we found our groove and played solid, smart, attacking doubles to win the EDC championship! Congrats Abby and Breck!
After winning in the opening round, #5 seed Kailee and Georgia faced off with the #4 seed Davies Eagles. Our two players have never been in a doubles match against two very solid and consistent players. We lost the first set and then went down 0-3 in the second. A switch flipped and Valley won six of the next seven games to force a third set. We had a hard fought third set and lost a tough game at 5-4 to send us to the state qualifying round on the consolation side.
In the state qualifier, Kailee and Georgia were on a mission and never dropped a game to make it to the state tournament. In the consolation semifinals, Wang and Blue are a dangerous team, but Valley never let them into the match keeping the ball away from the net player and forcing their back player deep.
In the consolation championship, Sheyenne likes to use the I-formation when serving. This strategy is used primarily to get in the heads of opponents and to be in poaching position. Kailee and Georgia had zero issues with hitting their returns how and where they wanted negating the I-formation. Valley worked together and kept each other positive and aggressive to take 5th place! Congrats Kailee and Georgia!
In singles, Abby R drew the #7 seed in the first round. She won the second set by hitting deep and following it into the net against a girl that went onto state qualify and earn All-EDC. Abby has a nagging leg injury that cause her to slow up in the third set. In the next round, Abby made the smart decision to retire to not injure her leg any further. She understands that she is a big part of our team and we need her next Thursday as healthy as possible if we are going to make any kind of run at the team state tournament. We are all proud of you Abby!
Alyssa played in the EDC singles tournament after being our doubles specialist all year. Alyssa gained valuable experience playing Fargo North’s early season #1 and then the #6 seeded player. She was figuring out how to get to the net when back and how to hit a lob when needed. Alyssa had herself a great tourney as she helped the team state qualify by going 3-0 on Thursday with Skye in doubles. Great work Alyssa!
Skye probably had the toughest draw of an unseeded player. She beat Fargo South’s #2 player in the opening round. Then, she lost to the #3 seeded player in the tournament in round 2. In the consolation round, she beat Shanley’s #3 that beat our #3 in the regular season. She then lost to the #6 seed in the tourney to end her EDC run. Skye was our #6 player and a 7th grader that went 5-2 over the three day EDC tourney. Nice job Skye!
Breck and Abby M are the third doubles team in less than a decade to win the EDC doubles crown for Valley City. This is the first time since 2015 that two Valley City doubles teams have made it to state. This is the first time ever that Valley City had three All-EDC players in the same year. Breck has now been named All-EDC three times.
Next action is the state team tournament on Thursday in Grand Forks. Valley is the #3 from the EDC and will play #2 Bismarck Legacy from the WDA in the opening round at 10am outside at Choice Health and Fitness. Friday and Saturday is the individuals tournament with #1E Sufficool/Martineck to open up against #8W Richter/Bachmeier from Bismarck High and #5E Nielson/Zaun to begin with #4W Ronning/Olson from Minot.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson
