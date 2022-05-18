Tennis Results:
Valley City 5
Grand Forks
Red River 4
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool defeated Claire Huebner 6-2, 6-4
2. Olivia Ingstad lost to Maddy Sandberg 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(0)
3. Abby Martineck lost to Farrah Spicer 6-0, 6-1
4. Kailee Nielson lost to Addey Lommen 6-1, 6-2
5. Abby Redfearn defeated Sarah Hong 6-3, 7-5
6. Georgia Zaun defeated Grace Paranica 6-3, 6-3
Doubles:
1. Sufficool/Ingstad defeated Huebner/Sandberg 6-4, 6-4
2. Martineck/Redfearn lost to Spicer/Lommen 6-2, 6-4
3. Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen defeated Hong/Paranica 6-2, 6-0
JV:
Ella Olson/Trinity Nelson 6-3L, 6-4L
Chelsea Urbano/Faith Orner 6-5W,6-4L
Faith King/Savannah Huffstutler 6-3W, 6-2W
Elle Pederson/Madison Nelson 6-0L
Kylie VanBruggen/Payton Lessin 6-1L
Anna McMenamin/Serenity Rowh 6-1L
M.Nelson/Van Bruggen 6-4L
Pederson/Lessin 6-1L
Huffstutler/Urbano 4-0W
Jordyn Aarseth/McMenamin 4-0L
Thoughts:
Today, our girls came through as a team. They played all out and picked each other up. Against Shanley, Breck had tough match-ups but Abby M. was a double winner to help us win 6-3. Today, Abby M had the tough match-ups but Breck was able to pick up two wins to help us win 5-4. Every team matches up differently and everyone needs to be ready when their number is called. We did that today.
I know Breck and Olivia were looking forward to today and they both executed in singles and in doubles. Olivia came back to split sets. In the third set, she was down 4-1 and forced a tiebreaker. She played methodically and was selecting the right shots and finishing. Breck finished her match off with confidence, footwork, and follow through. These two are forces when they are on and they were today.
Kailee and Alyssa played some excellent doubles together today. We started off not moving or adjusting, but they worked together and figured out how to win and executed. As we play 7 at regionals, Alyssa will continue to play in that #3 doubles spot. In singles, Kailee had a new experience playing someone that she had beat previously. Kailee wasn’t herself as she put expectations on herself. This mental side of tennis has a learning curve and we will negotiate that together as a team.
Abby Redfearn matched up against a player with heavy topspin which kick back faster. Abby had to adjust and be ready quicker and attack the ball in front. Abby moved the ball and came to the net at the right times. She earned 3 match points at 5-4 15-40 but failed to convert. At 6-5, she earned another match point and attacked the ball on that point to win the match. That point gave us our 4th win. Two courts down, Georgia won the first set, but was down 3-2 in the second. She was out of sorts at the start of the changeover. After discussing how she wins which lines up with how we want her to play, she relaxed and performed. She won the last 4 games to win and clinch the victory for VC. Nice clutch play ladies!
The win puts us at 8-2 on the season and currently the #3 seed in the EDC tournament with two matches to play. If we win those two, we will be the #2 seed. If we split, we would be the #4. If we lose both, we would fall to the 6th. Both matches are at home at 4pm with Fargo North on Thursday and Sheyenne on Friday.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!