On a windy day in Jamestown, the Hi-Liners beat the Blue Jays 4-1 in a non-conference match.
Results: VC 4 | JT 1
Coach's Thoughts: We put out a line-up to give us the best shot at winning the match. We thought that we were stronger at #1-3 singles so we went 1, 2, 3 in our line-up. For doubles, we evened up our #1 and #2 in hopes of a win at #2. Our kids went out in the wind and executed leading to the win.
Seth pressed in his match in the first two sets. Something clicked and he played 10 amazing points to win 10-0 in the super tiebreaker. Next step is how to get that ‘click’ to happen on cue.
Read the full story in your September 9th-12th Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.