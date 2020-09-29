VC 1
Sheyenne 8
Singles:
1. Blake Triebold beat Ethan Raan 6-0, 6-0
2. Derek Bear lost to Drew Sperle 6-1, 6-0
3. Casey Kruger lost to Kasen Baer 6-4, 6-4
4. Ethan Bear lost to Noah Christensen 3-6, 7-5, 10-5
5. Max Magnuson lost to Will Solberg 6-1, 6-1
6. Alex Rogelstad lost to Mason Christensen 6-1, 6-0
Doubles:
1. D.Bear/Kruger lost to Raan, N.Christiensen 6-1, 6-3
2. E.Bear/Magnuson lost to Sperle/Baer 6-3, 6-2
3. Emmett Olson/Miles Taylor lost to Solberg/Connor Cook 6-0, 6-2
