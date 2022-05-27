After losing to the #5 seed Red River in the opening round, the #4 Hi-Liners beat West Fargo and then had a state qualifying match against the #3 seed Grand Forks Central. VC always listed first in results.
State Qualifier:
#4 Valley City 4
#3 GF Central 1
1S. Olivia Ingstad lost to Madi Stauss 6-4, 6-2
2S. Abby Martineck defeated Sydnee Lemieux 6-3, 6-0
3S. Georgia Zaun defeated Lauren Tran 6-1, 6-2
1D. Breck Sufficool/Abby Redfearn defeated Magdalene Spicer/Jennifer Wang 6-2, 6-2
2D. Kailee Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen defeated Gianna Blue/Stella Blue 6-2, 6-2
Coach’s Thoughts:
Girls EDC Team Tournaments always have a flair for the ridiculousness. Grand Forks Central held the tiebreaker of VC and Red River for the #3 seed. In the first round, we(#4) lost to Red River(#5) in a tight 3-2 decision. We worked our way through the back draw to then play Central to state qualify. We showed up in a big way and dominated the match winning 4-1.
We were thrilled to state qualify as the #4 seed. That was until we looked at the other results and found out that Fargo North, the #6 seed knocked out Red River in the other state qualifier. That result gives us the #3 seed going into state while North takes the #4!
That one spot is huge. The number one out west, Minot, can compete with Davies and Sheyenne for the state title. To dodge them gives us a better shot in the first round. If we can’t pull out the upset in the first round, the back draw is also better as the #3 vs. the #4.
For play today, we let the Red River match slide through our fingers. Our girls regrouped and played loose and had fun the next two rounds to state qualify. I give them all of the credit in the world to be able to put that first match behind us and then compete hard the next two rounds.
After a tough loss against Red River, Breck played amazing doubles with Georgia and then Abby R. in the next two rounds. Breck could have folded, but she didn’t. She played some of her best tennis all season in those two doubles matches.
Olivia and Abby M. were rock stars all day. They dominated their first doubles match against Red River’s #1 player. They both then followed that up with two rounds of singles.
Olivia took her role head on. She played both WF and GFC’s #1s and made them earn every point. She won where it counts, and that is giving everything she had for the team all the time. She is our leader and she proved it every point today.
Abby M. is a very smart person; she understood before all three matches that she needed to win for our team to win. She persevered through all three matches finding ways to win each of them.
Kailee and Alyssa both had tough matches against RR, but bounced back together in doubles. Alyssa is very coachable and Kailee is so smart with her shot selection. They both have so much fun together on the court leading to great play.
Abby R. has become a force in singles. She hits the ball so well with topspin and is placing the ball very well. In doubles with Breck, she hits another gear. We saw this in non-conference, but she did it again today beating GFC’s #1 team.
I will save the superlatives for this team for after the state tournament. I’ll just end with saying I’m so proud of this team! STATE BABY!!
Next action is the individuals tournaments tomorrow and Saturday in Fargo with everyone playing at 9am. Breck and Olivia earned the #5 seed while Abby and Abby the #10 in doubles. In the singles draw, Kailee were seeded #7 seed while Georgia the #9. Alyssa is also in the singles draw. I can confidently say this would be the first time in Hi-Liner history that six players are seeded in the individuals tournaments. Top 8 in singles and doubles make it to state.
Below is the individuals tournaments brackets. They will be completed live if you would like to follow along. Also, the ‘Hi-Liner Tennis’ Facebook page will be updating with pictures and scores as well.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/e/2PACX-1vQ-RQNiCAUT70S160MTBUpJ9P4klplSwEm_7hvppSa0sFsVH-Ha6JSSKwWqsbZb6ko1zxaNSFMtFDt9/pubhtml#
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson