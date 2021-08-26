Hi-Liner Tennis’ first varsity win of the 2021-2022 season comes from the boys tennis team winning 7-2 in Wahpeton to open their season.
Results:
VC 7
W 2
Singles:
1. Seth Zeltinger defeated David Comings 6-2, 6-4
2. Kai Kringlie defeated Andrew Withuski 6-2, 6-0
Doubles:
1. Zeltinger/Kringlie defeated D.Comings/M.Comings 6-1, 6-2
2. Cope/Rogelstad lost to Withuski/A.Comings 7-6(0), 6-0
