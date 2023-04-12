The Valley City Hi-Liner girls tennis team is coming off one of the best seasons in recent years. They were 6-3 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 13-5 overall. They took third place at the EDC tournament as a team and qualified for state by beating Grand Forks Central 4-1 in the state qualifying match after losing to the Knights 6-3 in the regular season. It was the first time since 2017 that the Hi-Liners qualified for the state dual tournament.
At the state tournament, Valley City took fifth completing the best season since 2015 when the Hi-Liners were 13-4 and took fifth at the state tournament.
Kailee Nielson finished seventh in the EDC tournament and qualified for the State Tournament. She was the first Hi-Liner girls tennis player to qualify for state in singles, since Breanna McDonald in 2017. The Hi-Liners nearly had two state qualifiers as Georgia Zaun lost to Mary Wolf of Fargo Shanley in the state qualifying match in a tough three set loss. Nielson avenged her teammates loss by beating Wolf in the seventh place match in three sets.
The doubles team of Breck Sufficool and Olivia Ingstad reached the state tournament for a second year in a row. After a fifth place state finish in 2021, the pair did not place in 2022. The tandem continued the streak of Valley City having a doubles team in the state tournament. Reagan Ingstad and Cali Halgrimson went two straight years as did Ingstad and Carissa Olson. Halgrimson was the last Hi-Liner to reach state more that two years in a row when she went to state three straight years in doubles with two different partners, Reagan Ingstad in 2017 and 2018, and Hope Peterson in 2019. Her senior year of 2020 was canceled due to COVID. The Hi-Liners have had a doubles team in every state tournament since 2013.
Valley City did not lose a varsity starter off last year’s team, so Coach Nielson has high expectations for the 2023 edition of Hi-Liner tennis. “We are going to have one of the deepest teams we’ve ever had and maybe one of the deepest teams in the state. So its going to be a lot of fun seeing what these girls can do this year.” Nielson says this team may be young in age, but not in experience. “We have all ( our starters) returning back, they’ve all been working hard, they all have great attitudes and they are all extremely coachable.” Nielson continues, “the big thing is we’re going to have to ensure we’re playing one point at a time and we are not getting ahead of ourselves.”
The extended winter has put a damper on the start to the season. But Nielson says they have been through this before, and have had indoor practices. “We’ve been going to TRAC (Two Rivers Activity Center) in Jamestown, they have an indoor court that we’ve been going with,” He said. “We’ve been indoor at the high school with compression balls and make shift volleyball nets to get to the right height so we can get as much practice in as we can. The girls have been shoveling the courts so that we can get on as fast as we can. We can get a net up (Tuesday) so hopefully we can get one court going.”
The Hi-Liners are scheduled to open the season at home on April 18th facing off against Wahpeton but Nielson says all the teams are in the same situation for that opening day. “I don’t know if anybody else is going to be even close to ready by the 18th so the coaches are talking about indoors or just postponing but everybody is just going to have to be flexible with it.”
Good luck to all the 2023 tennis teams and Go Hi-Liners!