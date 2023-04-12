Tennis Ball and Racket on Court

The Valley City Hi-Liner girls tennis team is coming off one of the best seasons in recent years. They were 6-3 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 13-5 overall. They took third place at the EDC tournament as a team and qualified for state by beating Grand Forks Central 4-1 in the state qualifying match after losing to the Knights 6-3 in the regular season. It was the first time since 2017 that the Hi-Liners qualified for the state dual tournament.

At the state tournament, Valley City took fifth completing the best season since 2015 when the Hi-Liners were 13-4 and took fifth at the state tournament.

