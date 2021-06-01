The Hi-Liners took on the role of the underdog all season, and have earned their spot at the State Tournament June 3rd-5th. Here's how they got there, starting from Round 1 of the Girls Tennis East Region Tournament:
Round 1 vs. #4 Fargo North: Won 3-2
#1 Singles: Maisie Leick lost to Erika Spanjer 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles: Kailee Nielson defeated Sophie Thompson 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3
Semifinals vs. #1 Fargo Davies: Lost 5-0
#1 Singles: Abby Martineck lost to Lily Andrews 6-0, 6-0
#2 Singles: Abby Redfearn lost to Paige McCormick 6-0, 6-0
