First two round results for team EDC girls tennis. VC is always listed first. State qualifier is at 4:30pm today against Grand Forks Central at Sheyenne’s tennis court complex.
Quarterfinals:
#4 VC 2
#5 GF Red River 3
1S. Breck Sufficool lost to Farrah Spicer 6-4, 6-4
2S. Kailee Nielson lost to Addison Lommen 6-1, 6-0
3S. Georgia Zaun defeated Sarah Hong 7-6(2),6-4
1D. Olivia Ingstad/Abby Martineck defeated Claire Huber/Emma Moe 6-2,6-2
2D. Abby Redfearn/Alyssa Thomsen lost to Maddy Sandberg/Grace Paranica 6-3, 6-2
Consolation Semifinals:
#4 VC 4
#8 West Fargo 1
1S. Ingstad lost to Reet Goyal 6-1, 6-3
2S. Martineck defeated Katilyn Carlson 6-1, 6-1
3S. Redfearn defeated Paige Knuttila 6-4, 6-2
1D. Sufficool/Zaun defeated Zoe Elhard/Brook Kraft 6-0, 6-0
2D. Nielson/Thomsen defeated Ava VonPinnon/Hope Uggerud 6-2, 6-0
Thoughts:
Red River put out a line-up in the first round that was unorthodox, but made a lot of sense. In that round, we could have won five matches, lost five matches, or anywhere in between. Red River was able to play loose and free and capitalized to send us to the consolation bracket winning 3-2.
Against West Fargo, we found our mojo. We were having fun and playing fantastic points in all five matches. We understand to be able to knock off Central in the state qualifier, that is what we need to continue. Central is a good team. If we play loose, confident, and to win, it will give us the best shot. Win or lose, I am proud of this team and all of their accomplishments this season.
Here we go!
Coach Nielson