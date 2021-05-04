Valley City had two more away matches. April 30th was a make-up EDC match against Sheyenne and Saturday was a non-conference 3-2 line-up against Jamestown.
Results (VC always listed first):
VC 2 – Sheyenne 7
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool lost to Mimi Gu 6-2, 6-1
2. Abby Martineck lost to Jayne Thompson 6-3, 6-3
3. Lexia Nix lost to Alyssa Sommerfeld 6-0, 6-0
4. Kailee Nielson beat Hailey Beeter 7-2(2), 6-3
