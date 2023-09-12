Minot came to VC on Friday and then played two Fargo schools on Saturday for non-conference matches.
Results / Varsity:
Valley City 0 - Minot 9
Singles:
1. Miles Taylor lost Grayson Schaeffer 6-1, 6-0
2. Kellen Westman lost to Aiden Diehl 6-3, 6-1
3. Colin Hoff lost to Nolan Callahan 6-1, 6-2
4. Quin Kruger lost to Thomas Griffith 6-2, 6-2
5. Noah Tulp lost to Oliver Thompson 6-1, 6-4
6. Cole Haugen lost to Connor Odahlen 6-2, 7-6(2)
Doubles:
1. Taylor/Westman lost to Schaeffer/Diehl 6-3, 6-0
2. Hoff/Tulp lost to Callahan/Odahlen 6-1, 6-0
3. Kruger/Haugen lost to Griffith/Thompson 6-2, 6-1
Junior Varsity:
Valley City 0 - Minot 9
Singles:
1. Matthew Holm lost to Connor Russler 6-2, 6-2
2. Emery Olson lost to Grant Thorson 6-3, 6-3
3. Jon Koenig lost to Torston Beall 6-3, 6-3
4. Connor Liebersbach lost to Aiden Bye 6-2, 6-2
5. Jared Burk lost to Henrik Evanoff 6-3, 6-3
6. Ian King lost to Aiden Bye 6-3, 6-4
Doubles:
1. Holm/Koenig lost to Russler/Beall 6-0, 6-4
2. Olson/Liebersbach lost to Thorson/Evanoff 6-1, 6-0
3. Burk/Adrian Rivera lost to Bye/King 6-1, 6-4
Exhibition:
Tyler Kotta/Rivera lost 6-4
Thoughts:
Our team continues to learn through experience reflecting after points to make adjustments on their own within the match. Also, each player is listening and enacting coaching on the next change over. They are all bought in to our system and all earnestly do their best to follow our Hi-Liner pillars.
Cole played his first varsity doubles match of the year with Quin. Both of these players played 100 sets this summer and their experience is helping them at the varsity level (photo will be on Facebook by 4pm). Cole had himself a match in singles forcing a second set tiebreaker. Cole’s topspin groundstroke and serve consistency has skyrocketed in the last week. He is adjusting his positioning for each shot forward and back to take his shots in rhythm in his strike zone. He is also believing in his abilities and going for his shots.
In conference matches, the JV never plays a team match. Against Minot, they played a 6-3 line-up like the varsity and also were able to play two out of three sets like the varsity. This was a great experience for the JV to get the feel of a varsity match.
Next action is Tuesday, September 12th at 4pm for an EDC match-up against Shanley. There will be a court dedication at the start of the match of the new VCPR courts. Also, we have our VCTA player and fan appreciation night with a free hotdog feed with sides, lemonade, and dessert starting at 5pm. The public is invited to attend both the dedication and the appreciation night.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson