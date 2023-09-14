Singles:
1. Miles Taylor lost to Jack Wolf 6-4, 6-3
2. Kellen Westman lost to Jack Stumpf 6-1, 6-0
3. Colin Hoff lost to Santiago Buisan 6-0, 6-0
4. Quin Kruger lost to Owen Froslie 6-0, 6-2
5. Noah Tulp lost to Jack Bier 6-1, 6-0
6. Cole Haugen lost to Bryan Saunders 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
1. Taylor/Westman lost to Wolf/Stumpf 6-2, 6-2
2. Kruger/Haugen lost to Buisan/Froslie 6-0, 6-2
3. Tulp/Matthew Holm lost to Bier/Jeffrey Jung 6-2, 6-2
Thoughts: It was a great day at the tennis courts today. We had the dedication ceremony of the new Valley City Parks and Recreation courts. Then, our varsity doubles played there today to Hi-Lite these courts against Shanley. After the match, the Valley City Tennis Association had our player and fan appreciation night where we served hotdogs, sides, desserts, and lemonade.
Thanks to the VCPR, its Board, and our community for the new tennis courts. Thanks to Susan Kringlie, a VCPR and VCTA board member and volunteer VCHS tennis coach, for being the Speaker for the dedication. Thanks to the VCTA for the meal and to my mom, Mary Lee Nielson, for grilling and ensuring everyone got enough to eat. Again – a great day for VC Tennis!
Shanley has about the same team we had last year – almost all 12th graders. Their #5 is a junior and they also have a #3 doubles player that is a sophomore, but the rest are seniors. They played very well today and earned the victory as our players gave it their all.
Attacking the ball with our feet and our racquet was the name of the game today. No matter the position or singles/doubles, attacking the ball was our goal. Every player attempted to do that with varying results, but experience in attacking was gained by each player.
Miles Taylor, our #1, had himself a day. He served fantastic in singles and doubles. He also moved quicker and more precisely to the ball to then attacked it to hit quality shots. In doing so, he pushed Shanley’s #1 who only won by a single break in each set. Miles had his best day of the season today and our coaching staff knows he has even more potential to unleash.
We still have a lot of tennis to play this week. Thursday, we go to the #3 team in the EDC in Sheyenne at 3:30. Then we will have two non-conference matches on Friday at home against Mandan at 11am and then Minot North at 3:00pm. Saturday is the Sheyenne Invite Tourney where the whole state competes across six singles and three doubles brackets at nine location in Fargo.
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner!
Coach Nielson
JV Results:
Emery Olson/Connot Liebersbach 1-6
Ian King 3-6
Jon Koenig/Colin Hoff 1-6
Tyler Kotta/Jared Burk 0-6
Jon Koenig 1-6
Emery Olson/Ian King 0-6
Jacob Fritchie/Joey Sayler 1-6
Adrian Rivera/Blayze Torbenson 0-6
Jack Nadeau/Grady Samuelson 1-6
Bentley Wieser/Blayze Torbenson 0-6
Adrian Rivera/Grady Samuelson 2-6
Jack Nadeau/Joey Sayler 1-6
Blayze Torbenson/Jacob Fritchie 0-6
Adrian Rivera/Jack Nadeau 0-6
Grady Samuelson/Conner Liebersbach 1-6
Joey Sayler/Bentley Wieser 1-6
Tyler Kotta/Joey Sayler 4-6
Jared Burke/Jack Nadeau 2-6
Adrian Rivera/Bentley Wieser 2-6
Ian King/Jack Nadeau 2-6
Grady Samuelson/Jared Burke 0-6
JV Thoughts: We played a tough and much older Shanley JV today but we are showing improvement and learning to play doubles with strategy and team work. Our Hi-Liner JV got better today with these matches.
Coach Erik Kringlie