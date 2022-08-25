The Hi-Liners opened up the season on the road at Fargo North. The match-up was super competitive leading to long matches with four going the distance of three sets. The last match on split sets and the coaches changed the format to a third set short set because of impending darkness.
1. Kai Kringlie defeated Garrett Tostenson 6-4, 6-3
2. Trey Cope lost to Nick Webb 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5
3. Alex Rogelstad lost to Ben Moen 6-4, 2-6, 6-4
4. Miles Taylor defeated Evan Hardie 6-3, 6-3
5. Casey Kruger lost to Drew Burris 6-4, 6-4
6. Max Magnuson lost to Thomas Webb 7-5, 6-1
1. Kringlie/Rogelstad defeated Tostenson/Webb 6-4, 6-3
2. Cope/Taylor defeated Moen/Burris 7-5, 2-6, 6-4
3. Kruger/Magnuson lost to Hardie/Benji Trumbo 6-4, 2-6, 6-1
Gavin Swenson lost 6-1 and lost 6-1
Noah Tulp won 6-2 and lost 6-4
Jacob Fritchie lost 6-0 and lost 6-2
Colin Hoff won 6-2 and won 6-2
Cole Haugen lost 7-6(5) and lost 7-6(3)
Swenson/Olson won 6-3 and lost 7-6(3)
Tyler Kotta/Haugen lost 7-6(2)
We were evenly matched up and down the line-up. In several matches, it was literally a point or two that made the difference between a win and a loss. Kai was All-EDC and All-State last season and picked up where he left off with 2 2-set victories at #1 singles and #1 doubles with Alex. At two doubles, Trey and Miles were down 0-4 in the third set and then popped off for 6 games in a row to get that victory. Max and Casey played aggressive in the 2nd set to force a third, but North upped their level of play and took out net player out of the equation to win the match.
Miles followed with a tidy 6-3, 6-3 win in singles moving us up 4-2 with three matches remaining. We went down a set in each of those matches. Casey kept the 2nd set within a game the whole time, but lost it 6-4. Alex and Trey both won their second sets. If we win the third set in either of those matches, we win the team match. Alex also kept his set within a game the entire time and lost it 6-4.
As darkness was an issue, we had to shorten Trey’s 3rd set to a short set where we start at 2-2. Trey went up 4-2 and then 5-3. North’s player then upped his play to take the lead 6-5 40-love. Trey already fought off a match point before and then fought off three more to take it to deuce. On deuce, Trey played a very good point and forced his opponent into a risky shot. His opponent ripped a low percentage shot for a cross court winner to win the match. If he would have hit it out, we would have then played a tiebreaker for all of the marbles.
The boys gave it their all the entire day. Their effort was off the charts. We have many things to work on to improve, but this is a great starting point with this tight, competitive match. We wish we could have got it, but it was not to be today.
On the JV side, we have five new tennis players out this season with Tyler, Jack, Jacob, Quin, and Emery and they all played at least three matches. Colin had himself a day winning all three of his matches by keeping the ball in play and deep forcing his opponents into making errors.
Next action is tonight, Thursday, August 25th, at home against Wahpeton for a 2:30pm start time. As three tennis courts are being completely redone, we only have three to play on so we will start all of our EDC home matches at this time to try to finish before dark.