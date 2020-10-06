Valley City EDC Tournament Individuals Results:
#3 Blake Triebold in Singles:
1st Round: Defeated Nick Dawson (South) 6-0, 6-0
#8 Seth Zeltinger in Singles:
1st Round: Defeated Connor Cook (Shey.) 6-2, 6-4
Alex Rogelstad in Singles:
1st Round: Lost to #5 Espen Schneider (GFRR) 6-0, 6-0
#10 Kai Kringlie and Derek Bear in Doubles:
1st Round: Lost to #7 J.Dufault/R.Kennelly (North) 6-2, 7-6(5)
Ethan Bear and Miles Taylor in Doubles:
1st Round: Lost to A.Withuski/A.Comings (Wahp.) 6-3, 6-4
