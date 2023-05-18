VCHS Tennis - Georgia Zaun
BRENT THOMSEN

The Hi-Liners played their second top-5 EDC team in two days and ended with the same result – a 5-4 victory. The win improves Valley’s record to 7-1 in the EDC with the 8-0 Sheyenne Mustangs on deck in their final regular season match on Friday in West Fargo. The winner will be crowned the EDC regular season champions.

 Results:

Recommended for you