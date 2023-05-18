The Hi-Liners played their second top-5 EDC team in two days and ended with the same result – a 5-4 victory. The win improves Valley’s record to 7-1 in the EDC with the 8-0 Sheyenne Mustangs on deck in their final regular season match on Friday in West Fargo. The winner will be crowned the EDC regular season champions.
1. Breck Sufficool defeated Farrah Spicer 6-0, 6-3
2. Abby Martineck lost to Addison Lommen 6-0, 6-2
3. Kailee Nielson defeated Naomi Rahman 6-1, 6-3
4. Georgia Zaun defeated Kate Hinschberger 6-0, 6-1
5. Abby Redfearn lost to Grace Paranica 6-2, 6-3
6. Skye Nielson lost to Dana Chahal 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-6
1. Sufficool/Martineck defeated Spicer/Lommen 6-3, 6-1
2. K.Nielson/Zaun defeated Hinschberger/Chahal 6-3, 6-3
3. S.Nielson/Alyssa Thomsen lost to Paranica/Maddie Nelson 7-5, 6-2
We continue to show the team aspect of our sport. Yesterday, our #3 doubles and #6 singles came through with wins to pull out the match 5-4 against Davies. Today, it was our #1 doubles and #1 singles that propelled us to a 5-4 victory against Red River.
Freshmen Kailee and Georgia both improved to 15-1 individually on the season. With how solid our team is, these two just keep putting up work at #3 and #4 singles along with #2 doubles.
Red River’s Paranica had herself a day. She took over #3 doubles against Skye and Alyssa and then continued her hot play against Abby R at #5 singles. We can’t control our opponents or how they play, and today we ran into a player on fire.
Breck played probably her most complete day of her high school career. Breck and Abby M attacked in doubles and never let up. Red River tried to come back, but Breck and Abby closed the door on one of the best doubles teams in the EDC.
Breck followed that up with attacking in singles with deep slice approaches and then finishing points at the net against a player she lost two last year at the EDC tournament. Breck had moments in the second set where she could have let Spicer back into the match, but she kept on the accelerator and finished strong.
This sets up a really weird play-off scenario for Friday in West Fargo. If we beat Sheyenne, we will be tied with them and will hold the tiebreaker to earn the #1 seed in the EDC tournament. If we lose to Sheyenne, we will be tied with Davies and Central for the #2 seed. We don’t hold any tiebreakers in that scenario and will fall to the #4 seed.
I am so proud of all of our players – and it has nothing to do with the score board. Our players leaned on each other today. Our players shared emotion with their teammates and coaches. Today was a tough day that started with the funeral of a classmate, Landon Storly. I’m proud of our tennis players and our whole student body that showed love and support to Landon’s family as Love is the one thing we’re capable of perceiving that transcends time and space (Quote from Interstellar – Landon’s favorite movie).
I LOVE being a Hi-Liner – especially today.