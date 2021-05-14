Valley City beat the Bruins to go to 4-3 in the EDC with two matches to play. With the win, the Hi-Liners earned at least the 6th seed for the EDC tournament. Valley will play both Grand Forks teams in the last week of the regular season where wins could potentially move the Hi-Liners from the 6 up to the 4 seed.
