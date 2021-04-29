The Hi-Liners took our first away trip of the year to the West Fargo Packers and came home with a win.
Results (VC Always Listed First): VC 8, WF 1
Singles:
1. Breck Sufficool defeated Reet Goyal 4-6, 6-3, 10-6
2. Olivia Ingstad defaulted to Katilyn Carlson
3. Maisie Leick defeated Zoe Elhard 3-6, 6-0, 10-5
4. Abby Martineck defeated Paige Knuttila 6-0, 6-0
