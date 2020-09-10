Jamestown came to Valley City for the only non-conference match of the year. The win improves the Hi-Liners’ record to 4-1.
Results: VC always listed first
VC 7 • JT 2
Singles:
1. Blake Triebold defeated Pringle 6-1, 6-2
2. Seth Zeltinger defeated Schmidt 3-6, 6-1, 10-8
3. Kai Kringlie defeated Orr 6-3, 6-0
Read the full story in your Thursday, September 10th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.