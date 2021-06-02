After state qualifying as a team, the Hi-Liners continued their run in the Individuals Tournaments. Breck and Olivia made it to the EDC Championship match taking 2nd with both earning All-EDC honors. Maisie and Kailee lost in a state qualifying match to the 5th place finishers with Maisie earning co-outstanding senior athlete of the year. Abby M. also made it to a state qualifier while Abby R. won the most games of anyone in the tournament against the eventual champion. Georgia pushed the #8 seed to 7-5, 6-4.
