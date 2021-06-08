Valley City Hi-Liner Softball had a big win over W4 Jamestown on opening day of the 2021 North Dakota High School Association Class A Softball State Tournament. The Hi-Liners took down the Blue Jays 10-3 to advance to Friday’s Semifinals. There, Valley City faced W2 Dickinson, who had defeated E3 West Fargo Sheyenne in the Quarterfinals.
Dickinson posted three RBIs right away in the 1st inning, coming from a 2-run home run and an RBI single. They kept their offensive rhythm and defeated the Hi-Liners 6-0.
With their loss, Valley City headed to the 3rd Place Game on Saturday, while Dickinson moved on to the Championship. In the other Semifinal game, W3 Bismarck High and W1 Bismarck Century battled it out, with Bismarck High successfully defeating their top-ranked opponent. So the two #1 teams from East and West faced one another in the 3rd Place Game, while the #2 and #3 West teams faced one another for the Championship title.
