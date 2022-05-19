Hi-Liner Logo
Hi-Liner Softball for today has been postponed to Saturday at 2:30pm. Saturday's schedule will now look like this:
 
10:30 - Valley City vs Shanley, Varsity game: Kevin Zahn, Marchel Krieger, Trev Zerr
12:15 - Valley City vs Shanley, JV game: Kevin Zahn, Marchel Krieger, Trev Zerr
2:30 - Valley City vs GF Central, V game: Kevin Zahn, Marchel Krieger, Trev Zerr

