Hi-Liner Softball Schedule Changes
- Hi-Liner Athletic Director Mike Schultz
Hi-Liner Softball for today has been postponed to Saturday at 2:30pm. Saturday's schedule will now look like this:
10:30 - Valley City vs Shanley, Varsity game: Kevin Zahn, Marchel Krieger, Trev Zerr
12:15 - Valley City vs Shanley, JV game: Kevin Zahn, Marchel Krieger, Trev Zerr
2:30 - Valley City vs GF Central, V game: Kevin Zahn, Marchel Krieger, Trev Zerr
