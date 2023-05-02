The weather may have been cold but the bats were hot as Valley City scored at least one run in every inning and picked up a season high 16 hits in a 18-8 win over Fargo South. It was the first win for the Hi-Liners under new head coach Autumn Perry.

Valley City scored three in the first on a bases loaded walk by Hadley Thoreson to score Bailey Leroux who led off the inning with a bunt single. Jada Nelson and Kinlee Sufficool both scored on passed balls to give the Hi-Liners an early 3-0 lead.

