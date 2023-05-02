The weather may have been cold but the bats were hot as Valley City scored at least one run in every inning and picked up a season high 16 hits in a 18-8 win over Fargo South. It was the first win for the Hi-Liners under new head coach Autumn Perry.
Valley City scored three in the first on a bases loaded walk by Hadley Thoreson to score Bailey Leroux who led off the inning with a bunt single. Jada Nelson and Kinlee Sufficool both scored on passed balls to give the Hi-Liners an early 3-0 lead.
South cut the lead to 3-2 with two runs in the top of the second. But the Hi-Liners came back and scored six in the bottom of the inning.
Back-to-Back doubles by Nelson and Sufficool scored the first two runs to make it 5-2. Hadley Thoreson then hit the first home run of the season for the Hi-Liners and her first of her varsity career. She smashed the 1-0 pitch over the right center field fence to give Valley City a 7-2 lead. After Sydnee Larson was hit by a pitch and Lauren Larson walked, Haidyn Becker singled to left, scoring both to make it 9-2 Hi-Liners.
Valley City made it 10-2 when Joesi Klein’s tripled, scoring Jada Nelson who led off the inning with a single.
South added two runs in the top of the fourth to cut the lead to 10-4.
The Hi-Liners tacked on four runs in the bottom of the fourth. Leroux singled in Lauren Larson who walked. Jada Nelson tripled, scoring Becker and Leroux. Nelson then came in on a passed ball to make it 14-4.
The Bruins cut the lead down to six with four runs in the top of the fifth making it 14-8.
In the bottom of the fifth the Hi-Liners loaded the bases with nobody out. Adalie Jewett singled, scoring Sufficool to make it 15-8. Thoreson scored on a passed ball to make it 16-8. Becker singled in courtesy runner Elizabeth Norby to make it 17-8. Then Stephanie Hoffarth singled, scoring Lauren Larson to end the game early on the ten-run rule, 18-8 which sent the cold crowd home early and happy.
Bailey Leroux, Jada Nelson and Haidyn Becker all had three hits. Leroux, Nelson, Kinlee Sufficool and Lauren Larson all scored three times. Joesi Klein had two hits and drove in two runs. Sufficool, Hadley Thoreson, Sydney Larson, Adalie Jewett and Stephanie Hoffarth all had one hit each. Thoreson and Becker each drove in three runs. Nelson and Klein drove in two each. Leroux, Sufficool, Jewett, and Hoffarth all drove in one.
Sydney Larson picked up the win in the circle. She went four innings, allowed five hits, three earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts.
The Hi-Liners are now 2-2 in the Eastern Dakota Conference and 1-3 overall.