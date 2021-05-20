Valley City Hi-Liner Softball closed out the 2021 regular season with a game against Grand Forks Red River this week.
In addition to getting a 10-0 shutout win and ending the season 2nd in the EDC, the Hi-Liners celebrated Senior Night, honoring their soon-to-be-alumna on the team: Hailey Schaefer, Emma Mielke, Erika Anderson, Hailey Thoreson and Lexi Leroux.
As the cherry on top, each of the seniors contributed to the offense, earning a combined total of 7 hits and 7 RBIs.
