Valley City scored in all four innings as eight different batters had hits in a 14-0 win over Devils Lake in a game shortened by the 10-run rule.
Autumn McGough was able to get out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the first as the Firebirds loaded the bases with a single and two walks, but McGough got Torri Fee to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the threat.
In the bottom of the first, Jada Nelson singled and stole second. With one out, McGough singled and Emma Langemo walked to load the bases. Sydney Larson reached on an error which scored Nelson. Dylann Diegel singled to score courtesy runner Camryn Berg for a 2-0 Hi-Liner lead.
Valley City would score three runs, all with two out, in the bottom of the second inning. With two out, Langemo singled in Hadley Thoreson and Bailey Leroux. Larson singled to center field to score courtesy runner Jamie Vavra to make it 5-0 Hi-Liners.
Another two out rally by Valley City would plate three more runs. With the bases loaded and two outs, Langemo singled to left field, scoring Nelson and Leroux. Larson singled to center scoring Berg to make it 8-0 Hi-Liners.
In the fourth, Taylor Ask and Kinlee Sufficool would start the inning with singles. Thoreson singled to right which scored Grace Undem who re-entered the game to run for Ask. After a walk to Nelson loaded the bases, Leroux scored Sufficool with a sacrifice fly. McGough singled in Thoreson and Nelson to make it 12-0 Hi-Liners. Larson singled in courtesy runner Berg. After Diegel was hit by a pitch, Larson scored on Undem’s fielder’s choice to cap the inning with the Hi-Liners up 14-0.
That was more than enough for McGough who retired 13 of the last 15 batters she faced. In five innings, McGough allowed two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Sydney Larson led the 13 hit attack with three hits. McGough, Langemo and Diegel had two hits each. Nelson, Ask, Sufficool and Thoreson all had one hit. Larson and Langemo drove in four runs apiece. McGough drove in two while Leroux, Diegel, Undem and Thoreson all drove in one. Nelson and Berg scored three times each. Leroux and Thoreson scored twice. Vavra, Larsen, Undem, Sufficool all scored once.
Valley City, now 6-14, will play a state qualifying game versus Fargo North.