Hi-Liner basketball kicked off the season with a Hi-Liner Madness event Tuesday evening inviting alumni and students in a challenge of 3-point contest, dance-off, lightning challenge, alumni game and boys basketball scrimmage. Proceeds raised from the free will donation event will go towards a future Timberwolves outing, practice and travel gear and upcoming events for the team.
Congratulations to: Sheila Larson, who won the teacher lightning game, Carson Eggert who won the three point contest. Seniors were victorious over the 9-12 grade challengers in the Senior Dance Off Event and the blue team claimed the win for the Alumni Game 23-17, Boys Scrimmage final score 35-31.