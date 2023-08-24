The Central Cass Squirrels turned two Valley City turnovers into touchdown drives on the way to a 30-0 win over the Hi-Liners in Junior Varsity football in Casselton.
The game was scoreless in the first quarter. Each team had the ball once with nothing to show for it.
In the second quarter, Central Cass scored on a seven yard pass from Brody Kegley to Nick Dutt with 7:14 to go in the half. Kegley ran in the two point conversion to make it 8-0. The big play on the drive was a 31 yard pass from Kegley to Anthony Garman to the Hi-Liner seven.
Valley City had a nice drive going on its ensuing possession. They marched down the field to the Squirrels 27 yard line. Jackson Thornton hooked up with Jack Dieterle three times on the drive for 45 yards. But Thornton was sacked and fumbled back at the 35 yard line. The Squirrels recovered the fumble at their own 33 yard line.
A few plays later, Kegley hit Dutt with a seven yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion failed making it 14-0 Central Cass with 52.9 seconds to go in the half.
On the second play of the next drive, Thornton was intercepted by Laken Krchnavy.
The Squirrels scored on a 41 yard pass from Kegley to Garman. Kegley hit Ayden Thummel with the two point conversion to make the halftime score 22-0 Squirrels.
Valley City got the ball to start the second half, after a 21 yard run by Jaden Suhr, Valley City had a first down at their own 42 yard line. Two plays later, Kashton Lorenz intercepted Thornton to stop the drive.
The Squirrels would get to the Hi-Liner nine yard line but could not score.
Valley City took over at the nine, two plays into the drive, Suhr was tackled by James Williams and Maisen Olson in the end zone for a safety to make it 24-0 with 1:15 to go in the third quarter.
Central Cass made it 30-0 early in the fourth quarter with a 15 yard touchdown pass from Kegley to Easton Holland with 9:42 to go in the game.
Valley City turned the ball over on downs on its next possession on their own 34.
On the first play of the Squirrels drive, Thornton picked off a Kegley pass and returned it to the Hi-Liner 24.
On the first play of the Hi-Liner drive, Hunter Undem ran 72 yards to the Central Cass four yard line. But the Hi-Liners did not score on the drive as the game ended 30-0 Central Cass.
Next up for Valley City, the Hi-Liner Junior Varsity hosts Devils Lake Monday, August 28th at Hanna Field at 5:30 p.m.
The Hi-Liner Varsity football team opens up the season Friday, August 25th versus Turtle Mountain Community High School.
Due to the fact that Turtle Mountain’s field is not ready, the game will be played in Rollette. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.
Keep watching the Times-Record for coverage of Hi-Liner activities throughout the 2023-2024 school year.