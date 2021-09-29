On a beautiful Monday night the Valley City HI-Liner’s JV football team hosted the Jamestown Blue Jays looking to continue there undefeated run.
Valley City started off receiving the ball first, and had a rocky first drive.
After converting two fourth downs on their first drive, Bryson Heck fumbled the ball on a high snap, and the Blue Jays recovered.
The Blue Jays, also had a shaky first drive, having to convert a fourth down right away.
The play after the Blue Jays converted, Victoria Sanchez got an interception, and the first quarter ended 0-0.
To start off the second quarter, the Hi-Liners came full force as Caden Amann ran for a 39 yard touchdown. The Hi-Liners did not convert the two point conversion.
