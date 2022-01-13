Brady Westphal hit eight three pointers and scored 30 points leading the Horace Hawks to a 74-65 win over Valley City in Junior Varsity boys basketball at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.
The freshman hit five in the first half and scored 17 points. He added three more and 13 more points in the second half leading the Hawks in the comeback win.
Valley City led 40-37 at the break thanks to a 10-3 run midway through the half that turned a one point deficit into a six point lead. Talon Larson score 13 of his 17 points in the first half to lead the Hi-Liners.
But the Hawks, led by Westphal, went on a 20-9 run in the second half to take the lead at 60-55 and never looked back on the way to their first win of their inaugural season.
Hi-Liner JV
player point totals:
Talon Larson, 17
Bryson Heck, 11
Carver Pederson, 11
Will Eggert, 9
Carson Eggert, 9
Jack Dieterle, 4
Reis Kriewald, 4