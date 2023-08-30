Jaden Suhr and Jack Lerud both came up with interceptions in the final 2:23 of the fourth quarter to preserve a 16-0 win for Valley City Junior Varsity football team over the Devils Lake Firebirds at Hanna Field.
The Hi-Liners needed just four plays on their opening drive to score in the first quarter. Jamison Mutschler carried the ball three times to cover 47 yards on the drive. The final carry covered 14 yards and gave Valley City a 6-0 lead. He would run in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 Valley City with 5:19 to go in the first quarter.
Neither team did much of anything the rest of the first half. Mutschler had an interception for the Hi-Liners that ended a Firebird drive with 40 seconds left in the first half.
In the second half, ball control was the name of the game for Valley City.
The Hi-Liners would receive the opening kickoff and begin at their own 49 yard line. They would use nine plays to travel 51 yards and take 7:38 off the third quarter clock. Parker Amann caught a seven yard touchdown pass from Jackson Thornton to cap the drive off. He would run in the two-point conversion for a 16-0 Hi-Liner lead with 2:22 remaining in the third quarter.
The Firebirds would use four plays on the ensuing drive which ended with a punt early in the fourth quarter. On the drive, Ethan Hanson of Firebirds quarterback as the third quarter was coming to and end.
In the fourth quarter, the Hi-Liners ran nine plays and took over six minutes off the clock. The drive was kept alive when Thornton ran 23 yards on a fake punt. But the drive would end when Thornton fumbled and Devils Lake recovered at the Hi-Liner 46 yard line with 3:24 to go in the fourth quarter.
The Hi-Liner defense took over the rest of the way. On the drive, Jaden Suhr came up with a tough, leaping, one handed interception at the five yard line to stop that drive with 2:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Devils Lake would get the ball back, only to have that drive end when Jack Lerud picked off a pass as the clock hit zeros.
On the ground, Jamison Mutschler had 44 yards on seven carries and the one touchdown. Jackson Thornton was eight for 15 passing for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Parker Amann caught three passes for 55 yards and the one score.
Next up for the JV, they will host Kindred on Tuesday, September 5th at Hanna Field.