Hi-Liner JV football moves to 1-1

Jaden Suhr and Jack Lerud both came up with interceptions in the final 2:23 of the fourth quarter to preserve a 16-0 win for Valley City Junior Varsity football team over the Devils Lake Firebirds at Hanna Field.

The Hi-Liners needed just four plays on their opening drive to score in the first quarter. Jamison Mutschler carried the ball three times to cover 47 yards on the drive. The final carry  covered 14 yards and gave Valley City a 6-0 lead. He would run in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 Valley City with 5:19 to go in the first quarter.

